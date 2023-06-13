Which teams are good and which are bad is always a topic of debate in Hero Wars. With the recent introduction of factions, the game seems to be moving away from the old meta. Does this mean the old synergies are no longer good enough? Should you change the way you build a team? Is it maybe time to invest in new units? What are the Hero Wars' best teams at the moment? Here you'll find all the answers to these questions and more!

What are the factions in Hero Wars?

Since the latest update, special groups such as Undead and Engineer, no longer exist. Instead, now all the heroes in the game are divided into five different factions.

The factions are:

Way of Eternity Way of Nature Way of Chaos Corvus

Morrigan

Keira

Phobos

Faceless

K'arkh

Dante Aurora

Alvanor

Dark Star

Kai

Thea

Chabba

Elmir

Jhu

Mojo

Yasmire Astaroth

Cleaver

Peppy

Lilith

Dorian

Xe'Sha

Jorgen

Lars

Krista

Way of Progress Way of Mystery Way of Honor Isaac

Ginger

Fox

Phobos

Astrid & Lucas

Arachne

Daredevil

Sebastian

Jet

Judge

Nebula

Orion Rufus

Ziri

Amira

Satori

Martha

Celeste

Heidi

Andvari

Lian

Maya Galahad

Luther

Markus

Tristan

Cornelius

Helios

Artemis

Qing Mao

Ishmael

The marked heroes have skills that :

Scale based on the number of heroes of the same faction in a team

Buff heroes of the same faction

Which is the best faction in Hero Wars?

Faction teams vs Mixed Teams

Best Arena Team in Hero Wars

New Player Team Building

Meta Team Examples

Most would agree that Eternity is the best faction at the moment, and Chaos a close second. But, of course, that doesn't mean much, as future updates and new hero releases will change that balance.It is true that the meta started to shift since factions were introduced. With that being said, old synergies are still viable. Factions are not the only way to go, they are just another option when it comes to team building. Almost every faction has weaknesses that you will need to cover with a hero from a different faction. For example, there's no tank hero in Progress, so you'll have to use something else.There's no such thing as 'best team' in Hero Wars. This game is based on heroes and team comps countering each other. It's like a puzzle that you need to solve. Every server has a different 'meta' team than others. The top players always build their teams so they can counter the most popular defend teams on their server.If you just started Hero Wars and you haven't made up your mind yet as to what team you'd like to play, here's what you should do. Find athat you like, aand a hero that can do. Once you have these three, compliment them with two support units and you'll be able to do most content in the game. That's all you need, a simple balanced team structure. For the real end game, that's not enough, you'll need specific teams and heroes, but you'll buy yourself a lot of time until then.

Chaos

Lilith Phobos Corvus Morrigan Faceless Mage/Marksman Mage/Control Tank Healer/Support Mage/Control

Progress

Isaac Astrid & Lucas Fox Ziri Nebula Support Warrior/Marksman Marksman Tank Support

Nature Mixed

Dark Star Fox Andvari Alvanor Aurora Marksman/Control Marksman Support/Control Support/Mage Tank

Blender

Kai Maya Lian Phobos Judge Mage Healer/Mage Mage/Control Mage/Control Mage/Support

Progress

Ginger Isaac Astrid & Lucas Sebastian Aurora Marksman Support Warrior/Marksman Support Tank

Hero Wars best teams to fight legendary Hydra

One head for each element. Each one offers a different set of challenges that must overcome if you want to win the legendary fight. That's what you are up against when you are going to fight Hydra. Below you'll find the best three teams to counter each element.