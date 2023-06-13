How Tos

Hero Wars best teams in June 2023

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Hero Wars – Hero Fantasy Multiplayer Battles
Updated on June 13th, 2023

Which teams are good and which are bad is always a topic of debate in Hero Wars. With the recent introduction of factions, the game seems to be moving away from the old meta. Does this mean the old synergies are no longer good enough? Should you change the way you build a team? Is it maybe time to invest in new units? What are the Hero Wars' best teams at the moment? Here you'll find all the answers to these questions and more! 

What are the factions in Hero Wars?

Since the latest update, special groups such as Undead and Engineer, no longer exist. Instead, now all the heroes in the game are divided into five different factions. 

The factions are:

Way of Eternity
Way of Nature
Way of Chaos
  • Corvus
  • Morrigan
  • Keira
  • Phobos
  • Faceless
  • K'arkh
  • Dante
  • Aurora
  • Alvanor
  • Dark Star
  • Kai
  • Thea
  • Chabba
  • Elmir
  • Jhu
  • Mojo
  • Yasmire
  • Astaroth
  • Cleaver
  • Peppy
  • Lilith
  • Dorian
  • Xe'Sha
  • Jorgen
  • Lars
  • Krista

Way of Progress
Way of Mystery
Way of Honor
  • Isaac
  • Ginger
  • Fox
  • Phobos
  • Astrid & Lucas
  • Arachne
  • Daredevil
  • Sebastian
  • Jet
  • Judge
  • Nebula
  • Orion
  • Rufus
  • Ziri
  • Amira
  • Satori
  • Martha
  • Celeste
  • Heidi
  • Andvari
  • Lian
  • Maya
  • Galahad
  • Luther
  • Markus
  • Tristan
  • Cornelius
  • Helios
  • Artemis
  • Qing Mao
  • Ishmael

The marked heroes have skills that :

  • Scale based on the number of heroes of the same faction in a team 
  • Buff heroes of the same faction  

Which is the best faction in Hero Wars?

Most would agree that Eternity is the best faction at the moment, and Chaos a close second. But, of course, that doesn't mean much, as future updates and new hero releases will change that balance. 

Faction teams vs Mixed Teams

It is true that the meta started to shift since factions were introduced. With that being said, old synergies are still viable. Factions are not the only way to go, they are just another option when it comes to team building. Almost every faction has weaknesses that you will need to cover with a hero from a different faction. For example, there's no tank hero in Progress, so you'll have to use something else. 

Best Arena Team in Hero Wars

There's no such thing as 'best team' in Hero Wars. This game is based on heroes and team comps countering each other. It's like a puzzle that you need to solve. Every server has a different 'meta' team than others. The top players always build their teams so they can counter the most popular defend teams on their server. 

New Player Team Building

If you just started Hero Wars and you haven't made up your mind yet as to what team you'd like to play, here's what you should do. Find a tank that you like, a healer and a hero that can do damage. Once you have these three, compliment them with two support units and you'll be able to do most content in the game. That's all you need, a simple balanced team structure. For the real end game, that's not enough, you'll need specific teams and heroes, but you'll buy yourself a lot of time until then.

Meta Team Examples

Chaos

Lilith Phobos Corvus Morrigan Faceless
Mage/Marksman Mage/Control Tank Healer/Support Mage/Control

Progress

Isaac Astrid & Lucas Fox Ziri Nebula
Support Warrior/Marksman Marksman Tank Support

Nature Mixed

Dark Star Fox Andvari Alvanor Aurora
Marksman/Control Marksman Support/Control Support/Mage Tank

Blender

Kai Maya Lian Phobos Judge
Mage Healer/Mage Mage/Control Mage/Control Mage/Support

Progress

Ginger Isaac Astrid & Lucas Sebastian Aurora
Marksman Support Warrior/Marksman Support Tank

Hero Wars best teams to fight legendary Hydra 

One head for each element. Each one offers a different set of challenges that must overcome if you want to win the legendary fight. That's what you are up against when you are going to fight Hydra. Below you'll find the best three teams to counter each element.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Mihail Katsoris. 
1
Legendary Hydra - Best Darkness Teams

First Team

Alvanor Jhu Mojo Faceless Jorgen
Mage/Support Marksman Mage/Support Mage/Control Control

Second Team

Galahad Tristan Artemis Dorian Fafnir
Tank Warrior/Blessed Marksman Support Support/Control

Third Team

Martha Lilith Xe'Sha Celeste Orion
Healer Mage/Control Mage Healer Mage

2
Legendary Hydra - Best Water Teams

First Team

Markus Jhu Mojo Celeste Maya
Healer/Support Marksman Mage/Support Healer Mage/Healer

Second Team

Elmir Sebastian Astaroth Dorian Daredevil
Warrior/Marksman Support Tank/Support Support Marksman

Third Team

Satori Nebula Galahad Orion Martha
Mage Support Tank Mage Support/Tank

3
Legendary Hydra - Best Earth Teams

First Team

Orion Jhu Mojo Celeste Martha
Mage Marksman Mage/Support Healer Support/Tank

Second Team

Artemis Cleaver Tristan Dorian Fafnir
<
Marksman Tank Warrior/Blessed Healer/Support Support

Third Team

Yasmine Andvari Jet Sebastian Maya
Warrior Support Healer/Support Support Healer/Mage

4
Legendary Hydra - Best Fire Teams

First Team

Xe'Sha Lilith Mojo Markus Martha
&
Mage/Support Mage/Marksman Mage/Support Healer/Support Support/Tank

Second Team

Elmir Thea Jhu Alvanor Daredevil
Warrior/Marksman Healer Marksman Support/Mage Marksman

Third Team

Artemis Tristan Galahad Dorian Fafnir
Marksman Warrior/Blessed Tank Healer/Support Support/Control

5
Legendary Hydra - Best Light Teams

First Team

Mushy and Shroom Phobos Mojo Celeste Martha
Tank Control/Mage Mage/Support Healer/Support Support/Tank

Second Team

Iris Phobos Corvus Celeste Faceless
Mage Control/Mage Tank/Undead Mage/Healer Mage/Control

Third Team

Qing Mao Markus Cornelius Nebula Alvanor
;
Warrior Healer/Support Mage/Support Support Support/Mage

6
Legendary Hydra - Best Wind Teams

First Team

Xe'Sha Andvari Mojo Jhu Martha
Mage/Support Support/Mage Mage/Support Marksman Support/Tank

Second Team

Sebastian Fox Astaroth Dorian Daredevil
Support Marksman Tank/Support Support Marksman

Third Team

Orion Satori Phobos Markus Alvanor
Mage Mage Mage Healer/Support Support/Mage
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
