Updated on November 7th, 2026
Which teams are good and which are bad is always a topic of debate in Hero Wars. With the recent introduction of factions, the game seems to be moving away from the old meta. Does this mean the old synergies are no longer good enough? Should you change the way you build a team? Is it maybe time to invest in new units? What are Hero Wars' best teams at the moment? Here you'll find all the answers to these questions and more!
What are the factions in Hero Wars?
Since the latest update, special groups such as Undead and Engineer no longer exist. Instead, all the heroes in the game are divided into five different factions.
The factions are:
|Way of Eternity
|Way of Nature
|Way of Chaos
|
- Corvus
- Morrigan
- Keira
- Phobos
- Faceless
- K'arkh
- Dante
|
- Aurora
- Alvanor
- Dark Star
- Kai
- Thea
- Chabba
- Elmir
- Jhu
- Mojo
- Yasmire
|
- Astaroth
- Cleaver
- Peppy
- Lilith
- Dorian
- Xe'Sha
- Jorgen
- Lars
- Krista
|Way of Progress
|Way of Mystery
|Way of Honor
|
- Isaac
- Ginger
- Fox
- Phobos
- Astrid & Lucas
- Arachne
- Daredevil
- Sebastian
- Jet
- Judge
- Nebula
- Orion
|
- Rufus
- Ziri
- Amira
- Satori
- Martha
- Celeste
- Heidi
- Andvari
- Lian
- Maya
|
- Galahad
- Luther
- Markus
- Tristan
- Cornelius
- Helios
- Artemis
- Qing Mao
- Ishmael
The marked heroes have skills that:
- Scale based on the number of heroes of the same faction in a team
- Buff heroes of the same faction
What is the best faction in Hero Wars?
Most would agree that Eternity is the best faction at the moment, and Chaos a close second. But, of course, that doesn't mean much, as future updates and new hero releases could change that balance.
Faction teams vs Mixed Teams
The meta indeed started to shift since factions were introduced. With that being said, old synergies are still viable. Factions are not the only way to go, they are just another option when it comes to team building. Almost every faction has weaknesses that you will need to cover with a hero from a different faction. For example, there's no tank hero in Progress, so you'll have to use something else.
Best Arena Team in Hero Wars
There's no such thing as 'best team' in Hero Wars. This game is based on heroes and team comps countering each other. It's like a puzzle that you need to solve. Every server has a different 'meta' team than others. The top players always build their teams so they can counter the most popular defend teams on their server.
New Player Team Building
If you just started Hero Wars and you haven't made up your mind yet as to what team you'd like to play, here's what you should do. Find a tank
that you like, a healer
and a hero that can do damage
. Once you have these three, complement them with two support units, and you'll be able to do most content in the game. That's all you need, a simple, balanced team structure. Of course, for the real end game, that's not enough; you'll need specific teams and heroes, but you'll buy yourself a lot of time until then.
Meta Team Examples
Chaos
|Lilith
|Phobos
|Corvus
|Morrigan
|Faceless
|
|
|
|
|Mage/Marksman
|Mage/Control
|Tank
|Healer/Support
|Mage/Control
Progress
|Isaac
|Astrid & Lucas
|Fox
|Ziri
|Nebula
|
|
|
|
|Support
|Warrior/Marksman
|Marksman
|Tank
|Support
Nature Mixed
|Dark Star
|Fox
|Andvari
|Alvanor
|Aurora
|
|
|
|
|Marksman/Control
|Marksman
|Support/Control
|Support/Mage
|Tank
Blender
|Kai
|Maya
|Lian
|Phobos
|Judge
|
|
|
|
|Mage
|Healer/Mage
|Mage/Control
|Mage/Control
|Mage/Support
Progress
|Ginger
|Isaac
|Astrid & Lucas
|Sebastian
|Aurora
|
|
|
|
|Marksman
|Support
|Warrior/Marksman
|Support
|Tank
Hero Wars' best teams to fight the legendary Hydra
One head for each element. Each one offers a different set of challenges that must be overcome if you want to win the legendary fight. That's what you are up against when you are going to fight Hydra. Below you'll find the best three teams to counter each element.