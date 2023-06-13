Hero Wars best teams in June 2023
Updated on June 13th, 2023
Which teams are good and which are bad is always a topic of debate in Hero Wars. With the recent introduction of factions, the game seems to be moving away from the old meta. Does this mean the old synergies are no longer good enough? Should you change the way you build a team? Is it maybe time to invest in new units? What are the Hero Wars' best teams at the moment? Here you'll find all the answers to these questions and more!
What are the factions in Hero Wars?Since the latest update, special groups such as Undead and Engineer, no longer exist. Instead, now all the heroes in the game are divided into five different factions.
The factions are:
|Way of Eternity
|Way of Nature
|Way of Chaos
|
|
|
|Way of Progress
|Way of Mystery
|Way of Honor
|
|
|
The marked heroes have skills that :
- Scale based on the number of heroes of the same faction in a team
- Buff heroes of the same faction
Which is the best faction in Hero Wars?Most would agree that Eternity is the best faction at the moment, and Chaos a close second. But, of course, that doesn't mean much, as future updates and new hero releases will change that balance.
Faction teams vs Mixed TeamsIt is true that the meta started to shift since factions were introduced. With that being said, old synergies are still viable. Factions are not the only way to go, they are just another option when it comes to team building. Almost every faction has weaknesses that you will need to cover with a hero from a different faction. For example, there's no tank hero in Progress, so you'll have to use something else.
Best Arena Team in Hero WarsThere's no such thing as 'best team' in Hero Wars. This game is based on heroes and team comps countering each other. It's like a puzzle that you need to solve. Every server has a different 'meta' team than others. The top players always build their teams so they can counter the most popular defend teams on their server.
New Player Team BuildingIf you just started Hero Wars and you haven't made up your mind yet as to what team you'd like to play, here's what you should do. Find a tank that you like, a healer and a hero that can do damage. Once you have these three, compliment them with two support units and you'll be able to do most content in the game. That's all you need, a simple balanced team structure. For the real end game, that's not enough, you'll need specific teams and heroes, but you'll buy yourself a lot of time until then.
Meta Team Examples
Chaos
|Lilith
|Phobos
|Corvus
|Morrigan
|Faceless
|Mage/Marksman
|Mage/Control
|Tank
|Healer/Support
|Mage/Control
Progress
|Isaac
|Astrid & Lucas
|Fox
|Ziri
|Nebula
|Support
|Warrior/Marksman
|Marksman
|Tank
|Support
Nature Mixed
|Dark Star
|Fox
|Andvari
|Alvanor
|Aurora
|Marksman/Control
|Marksman
|Support/Control
|Support/Mage
|Tank
Blender
|Kai
|Maya
|Lian
|Phobos
|Judge
|Mage
|Healer/Mage
|Mage/Control
|Mage/Control
|Mage/Support
Progress
|Ginger
|Isaac
|Astrid & Lucas
|Sebastian
|Aurora
|Marksman
|Support
|Warrior/Marksman
|Support
|Tank
Hero Wars best teams to fight legendary HydraOne head for each element. Each one offers a different set of challenges that must overcome if you want to win the legendary fight. That's what you are up against when you are going to fight Hydra. Below you'll find the best three teams to counter each element. Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Legendary Hydra - Best Darkness Teams
First Team
|Alvanor
|Jhu
|Mojo
|Faceless
|Jorgen
|Mage/Support
|Marksman
|Mage/Support
|Mage/Control
|Control
Second Team
|Galahad
|Tristan
|Artemis
|Dorian
|Fafnir
|Tank
|Warrior/Blessed
|Marksman
|Support
|Support/Control
Third Team
|Martha
|Lilith
|Xe'Sha
|Celeste
|Orion
|Healer
|Mage/Control
|Mage
|Healer
|Mage
2
Legendary Hydra - Best Water Teams
First Team
|Markus
|Jhu
|Mojo
|Celeste
|Maya
|Healer/Support
|Marksman
|Mage/Support
|Healer
|Mage/Healer
Second Team
|Elmir
|Sebastian
|Astaroth
|Dorian
|Daredevil
|Warrior/Marksman
|Support
|Tank/Support
|Support
|Marksman
Third Team
|Satori
|Nebula
|Galahad
|Orion
|Martha
|Mage
|Support
|Tank
|Mage
|Support/Tank
3
Legendary Hydra - Best Earth Teams
First Team
|Orion
|Jhu
|Mojo
|Celeste
|Martha
|Mage
|Marksman
|Mage/Support
|Healer
|Support/Tank
Second Team
|Artemis
|Cleaver
|Tristan
|Dorian
|Fafnir
|<
|Marksman
|Tank
|Warrior/Blessed
|Healer/Support
|Support
Third Team
|Yasmine
|Andvari
|Jet
|Sebastian
|Maya
|Warrior
|Support
|Healer/Support
|Support
|Healer/Mage
4
Legendary Hydra - Best Fire Teams
First Team
|Xe'Sha
|Lilith
|Mojo
|Markus
|Martha
|&
|Mage/Support
|Mage/Marksman
|Mage/Support
|Healer/Support
|Support/Tank
Second Team
|Elmir
|Thea
|Jhu
|Alvanor
|Daredevil
|Warrior/Marksman
|Healer
|Marksman
|Support/Mage
|Marksman
Third Team
|Artemis
|Tristan
|Galahad
|Dorian
|Fafnir
|Marksman
|Warrior/Blessed
|Tank
|Healer/Support
|Support/Control
5
Legendary Hydra - Best Light Teams
First Team
|Mushy and Shroom
|Phobos
|Mojo
|Celeste
|Martha
|Tank
|Control/Mage
|Mage/Support
|Healer/Support
|Support/Tank
Second Team
|Iris
|Phobos
|Corvus
|Celeste
|Faceless
|Mage
|Control/Mage
|Tank/Undead
|Mage/Healer
|Mage/Control
Third Team
|Qing Mao
|Markus
|Cornelius
|Nebula
|Alvanor
|;
|Warrior
|Healer/Support
|Mage/Support
|Support
|Support/Mage
6
Legendary Hydra - Best Wind Teams
First Team
|Xe'Sha
|Andvari
|Mojo
|Jhu
|Martha
|Mage/Support
|Support/Mage
|Mage/Support
|Marksman
|Support/Tank
Second Team
|Sebastian
|Fox
|Astaroth
|Dorian
|Daredevil
|Support
|Marksman
|Tank/Support
|Support
|Marksman
Third Team
|Orion
|Satori
|Phobos
|Markus
|Alvanor
|Mage
|Mage
|Mage
|Healer/Support
|Support/Mage
