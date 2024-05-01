Earn to Die Rogue is the new entry in the EtD franchise, releasing soon

Check out what's new in the apocalypse with Earn to Die Rogue

Earn to Die Rogue is the first new entry in the EtD series since 2015

It boasts more levels, more vehicles and zombie-blasting mechanics

And it's coming to iOS and Android on May 9th

Earn to Die Rogue, the latest entry in the Earn to Die series is releasing on May 9th, developers Not Doppler have confirmed. This will be the first new entry in the series since 2015, and judging by the recently-released gameplay trailer it promises to be bigger, better and more undead-blasting fun than even its predecessors.

The most prominent change in Earn to Die Rogue is that not only will you be able to mow down zombies in a vehicle of your choice, but also hop out to blast them away in side-scrolling shooter stages. Earn to Die Rogue will boast 15 stages, 5 cars to build and upgrade, and a whole host of power-ups, equipment and additional modes to feast on.

We often think that mobile games, especially the good ones, owe a large debt to the flash game craze of the mid-2000s. And one of the most popular, enduring topics of those games was everyone's favourite flesh-eating undead cadavers, zombies. Earn to Die Rogue is set to release for free on iOS and Android with optional in-app purchases, and in over 13 languages. As far as a revival of the series, that's a pretty big way to go about it.

Earn to Die, the first entry, was #1 on the iOS App Store in over 135 countries, with over 160m downloads. So here's hoping that this latest entry pushes the franchise up towards well-earned blockbuster status too.

