5 new mobile games to try this week - May 9th, 2024
We've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week
- Survive a storm of sawblades as a chicken
- Platform through perils as an egg
- Rescue helpless animals as a fast blue hedgehog
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Yolky Unbound
If you love a good egg pun, Yolky Unbound offers a good chunk of that and more, as you play a brave egg yolk on a mission to save your siblings from the dangers of platforming. Not only have you been tasked to go on this noble quest (by the king, no less), but you'll also need to reunite your brothers and sisters with The Beloved Mother. It's bad enough that the outside world is filled with spikes and missteps that can easily make you fall to your death below - it's even worse that you're doing it all as an extremely vulnerable egg.
The game features charming visuals and physics-based puzzles along with relaxing bossa-nova beats, with 60 handcrafted levels and 4 chapters to beat.
My game is out today on iOS ???? https://t.co/faWK0DS81Z #gamedev #indiedev #buildbox #solodev #appstore #platformer pic.twitter.com/HoNaqFqpvp— Calin Lucian (@HopashaStudio) April 25, 2024
2
Netflix Sonic Mania Plus
Now available on mobile thanks to Netflix, Sonic Mania Plus brings back all the nostalgia of the good ol' days using classic platforming stages revamped with modern twists. Join Sonic, Tails or Knuckles in saving hapless little animals from Robotnik/Eggman, all while collecting those precious rings across Green Hill Zone. You can also brave the shifting platforms of the Chemical Plant Zone without drowning when the timer's up.
I personally had an absolute blast playing this game when it first soft-launched - it certainly took me back to my carefree childhood days. If you're looking to immerse yourself in plenty of retro vibes, this might just be the perfect way to scratch that itch.
3
Solo Leveling: Arise
You can now dive into the the hit South Korean manhwa from your mobile device with the official global launch of Solo Leveling: Arise, the highly anticipated 3D action RPG that boasts a whopping 14.3 billion views for the OG webtoon. As gamers, we all know what it's like to start from scratch as a low-level nobody, and with this new adaptation, you can step into Jinwoo's shoes and experience leveling up across all-new narratives as well.
Aim for the maximum damage using QTE skills, form the ultimate roster, and clear the gates to score epic rewards. Of course, you can expect to meet fan-fave characters as well, whether you're putting your combat prowess to the test across dungeon raids or flexing your abilities with thrilling Time Attack content.
4
Dice Flight
Video games have always put dice through the ringer. They're thrown around and chucked every which way to suit players' sadistic whims - this time around, you'll launch your hapless dice onto enemies across a chaotic bullet hell shooter just becuase you can.
In Dice Flight, you'll build your fleet of dice across up to 21 variants, with different dice sporting a variety of projectiles you can use to fight back against your foes. Battles are a quick one-minute affair, so you can enjoy all the dice-shooting action in short but exhilarating bursts.
5
A Slight Chance of Sawblades
When the weather forecast tells you that sawblades are coming, there's really nothing else to do but to jump around trying to avoid them, because sawblades are coming and your argument is invalid. This quirky little pixel-art title will have you somersaulting your way to survive a storm of sawblades all while trying to beat your high score - and if you're feeling a little bit more competitive, you can even try to nab the top spot on the leaderboards to get crowned as the ultimate sawblade survivor.
The game also features a variety of characters you can unlock and some retro 8-bit music to make the time pressure a little bit more upbeat.