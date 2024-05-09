Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - May 9th, 2024

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - May 9th, 2024

We've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
  • Survive a storm of sawblades as a chicken
  • Platform through perils as an egg
  • Rescue helpless animals as a fast blue hedgehog

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.

Let's get on with it!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Yolky Unbound

Available on: iOS
Genre: Platform
Find out more about Yolky Unbound
Yolky Unbound

If you love a good egg pun, Yolky Unbound offers a good chunk of that and more, as you play a brave egg yolk on a mission to save your siblings from the dangers of platforming. Not only have you been tasked to go on this noble quest (by the king, no less), but you'll also need to reunite your brothers and sisters with The Beloved Mother. It's bad enough that the outside world is filled with spikes and missteps that can easily make you fall to your death below - it's even worse that you're doing it all as an extremely vulnerable egg.

The game features charming visuals and physics-based puzzles along with relaxing bossa-nova beats, with 60 handcrafted levels and 4 chapters to beat.

Yolky Unbound icon
Download now!
Yolky Unbound
Download on the App Store

2
Netflix Sonic Mania Plus

Publisher: Netflix
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Platform
Find out more about Netflix Sonic Mania Plus
Netflix Sonic Mania Plus

Now available on mobile thanks to Netflix, Sonic Mania Plus brings back all the nostalgia of the good ol' days using classic platforming stages revamped with modern twists. Join Sonic, Tails or Knuckles in saving hapless little animals from Robotnik/Eggman, all while collecting those precious rings across Green Hill Zone. You can also brave the shifting platforms of the Chemical Plant Zone without drowning when the timer's up.

I personally had an absolute blast playing this game when it first soft-launched - it certainly took me back to my carefree childhood days. If you're looking to immerse yourself in plenty of retro vibes, this might just be the perfect way to scratch that itch.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Netflix Sonic Mania Plus icon
Download now!
Netflix Sonic Mania Plus
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
Solo Leveling: Arise

Developer: Netmarble
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Action, Fighting
Find out more about Solo Leveling: Arise
Solo Leveling: Arise

You can now dive into the the hit South Korean manhwa from your mobile device with the official global launch of Solo Leveling: Arise, the highly anticipated 3D action RPG that boasts a whopping 14.3 billion views for the OG webtoon. As gamers, we all know what it's like to start from scratch as a low-level nobody, and with this new adaptation, you can step into Jinwoo's shoes and experience leveling up across all-new narratives as well.

Aim for the maximum damage using QTE skills, form the ultimate roster, and clear the gates to score epic rewards. Of course, you can expect to meet fan-fave characters as well, whether you're putting your combat prowess to the test across dungeon raids or flexing your abilities with thrilling Time Attack content.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Solo Leveling: Arise icon
Download now!
Solo Leveling: Arise
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

4
Dice Flight

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Action
Find out more about Dice Flight
Dice Flight

Video games have always put dice through the ringer. They're thrown around and chucked every which way to suit players' sadistic whims - this time around, you'll launch your hapless dice onto enemies across a chaotic bullet hell shooter just becuase you can.

In Dice Flight, you'll build your fleet of dice across up to 21 variants, with different dice sporting a variety of projectiles you can use to fight back against your foes. Battles are a quick one-minute affair, so you can enjoy all the dice-shooting action in short but exhilarating bursts.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Dice Flight icon
Download now!
Dice Flight
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

5
A Slight Chance of Sawblades

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Platform
Find out more about A Slight Chance of Sawblades
A Slight Chance of Sawblades

When the weather forecast tells you that sawblades are coming, there's really nothing else to do but to jump around trying to avoid them, because sawblades are coming and your argument is invalid. This quirky little pixel-art title will have you somersaulting your way to survive a storm of sawblades all while trying to beat your high score - and if you're feeling a little bit more competitive, you can even try to nab the top spot on the leaderboards to get crowned as the ultimate sawblade survivor.

The game also features a variety of characters you can unlock and some retro 8-bit music to make the time pressure a little bit more upbeat.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

A Slight Chance of Sawblades icon
Download now!
A Slight Chance of Sawblades
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.