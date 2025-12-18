EA Sports FC Mobile brings home the holidays with new Festive Fixtures takeover

EA Sports FC Mobile is set to host a holiday-themed takeover

Festive Fixtures will tie into real-life action taking place throughout Christmas

You can nab exclusive rewards, offers and in-game events based on real-life fixtures

While Netflix may have snagged the exclusive licence for the first proper FIFA to come to mobile, EA are happily chugging along with their own FC Mobile. And now, to mark the holidays, things are getting Christmassy with the new Festive Fixtures takeover event.

Running from today until January 15th, the Festive Fixtures event will tie into seasonal matches taking place over five chapters. Essentially, you get to live out some of the same action taking place on the pitch in real life, with plenty of new and exciting content that's influenced by what happens throughout the season.

Not only that, but throughout the event, you'll also be able to unlock exclusive rewards such as retro-themed kits to help further customise your team. There'll also be special offers for in-game purchases tied to the real-life fixtures and events taking place.

The Beautiful Game

It's not exactly unusual for a football sim to tie into the real-world action on the pitch. After all, it stands to reason that if you play EA Sports FC, you're more than likely a fan of football itself, too. But aspects such as the in-game quizzes and video packages that cater to fans are still likely to be very welcome.

Speaking of which, if you're the type to usually put off watching footy throughout the festive season, then this event may be worth changing your mind for. Because EA Sports FC Mobile will also offer dynamic stats influenced by real-world fixtures throughout the event, too!

It's all a pretty compelling reason to hop in and try EA Sports FC Mobile this year. But if you're looking to try out something new as well, we've also got you covered. Just dig into our list of the best sports games on iOS for some of our other picks!