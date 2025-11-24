EA Sports FC Mobile rewinds football history with its Glorious Eras event

Relive iconic moments

EA Sports FC Mobile doesn’t usually tiptoe around nostalgia; it sprints straight at it. The new Glorious Eras event might be the most blatant celebration of football history the series has put out in years.

Running now through December 18th, it’s essentially a miniature museum tour for some of the sport’s most iconic club eras, only you get to play through them instead of quietly shuffling past glass cases in a hallway.

The rollout is weekly, starting with Liverpool’s unforgettable UCL triumph, before shifting into Real Madrid’s golden years, Bayern Munich’s early-2000s dominance, and Juventus during the Del Piero era.

Each club gets its own chapter packed with themed matches, historical highlights, Special Edition kits, autographed player items, club trivia, and the kind of little touches that make long-time fans go, “Oh, I remember that one.”

Liverpool already kicked things off on November 20th. Real Madrid will step in on the 27th, Bayern Munich on December 4th, with Juventus closing the run on December 11th. Once a chapter unlocks, you can work through its PvE matches, Skill Games, and retro moments at your own pace.

Progress earns Shards, which you can redeem for Glorious Eras player items in the Gallery, with everything themed around the club’s era in a way that taps directly into fan nostalgia. Complete all four chapters, and you’ll walk away with a Glorious Eras Icon, the event’s ultimate reward and a neat badge of honour for tackling all the eras.

It’s a heartfelt event for something dropping right before the holiday chaos, and if you’re the sort of FC Mobile player who loves its heritage-focused content, this one’s probably going to keep you busy for a while.

