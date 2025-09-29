EA Sports FC Mobile goes big with the release of the 2026 season update

And an anniversary event too

Gameplay is much smoother in the FC Mobile 26 update

Attacking variety has increased alongside more tactical options

Reward yourself with a bunch of freebies in the anniversary event

EA Sports FC Mobile has kicked off its biggest update yet with the arrival of the FC Mobile 26 Update and Anniversary Event. Alongside the global launch of FC 26 on console and PC, the mobile pitch is getting new gameplay improvements, refreshed visuals, and fresh rewards to celebrate the occasion.

The first thing you’ll notice in the FC Mobile 26 update is how much smoother the flow of play feels. Passing, crossing, and headers have all been reworked to better reflect real football dynamics. Through balls are no longer easy cheat codes, crosses demand good positioning, and aerial duels now reward timing and physicality instead of randomness.

Attacking has more variety too. Finesse shots respond more accurately to your swipes, weak-foot finishing has been adjusted, and the curve attribute plays a bigger role when bending shots into the top corner. Goalkeepers feel less superhuman, opening up more opportunities to actually score when you’ve worked a chance.

Tacticians will appreciate the expanded formation list, with setups like the 4-2-1-3 and 4-1-3-2 giving you more freedom to shape your squad. Meanwhile, the presentation has been upgraded across the board as well. Menus, match cutscenes, and even walkouts look sharper, making every fixture feel closer to the real thing.

Before you go on, check out this list of the best football games to play on Android right now!The Anniversary Event ties it all together with rewards chosen by the community, alongside limited-time events and a special broadcast feature . This past September 27th, you could even watch live MLS matches directly inside FC Mobile through the FCM TV portal.

Enjoy everything featured in the new update by downloading EA Sports FC Mobile now for free on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for a deeper look at all the new content.