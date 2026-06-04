Dunk City Dynasty kicks off season seven volume two with the introduction of The Alien

Stay with me here...

Dunk City Dynasty is introducing an alien- no, correction, THE Alien

Victor Wembanyama's enormous 7'4" frame and frightening speed earned this Spurs player the nickname

Recruit him to your roster, and look out for a variety of great login rewards and cosmetics

The big news in sports at the moment may be about the launch of the World Cup this month. But believe it or not, other sports do exist! And in Dunk City Dynasty, you can mark the launch of the second volume of their seventh season, with the introduction of none other than The Alien.

No, I don't mean the Xenomorph. I'm talking about none other than Victor 'The Alien' Wembanyama, who stands at an enormous 7'4" in real life with shocking speed and mobility. On the virtual court, he's no less exceptional, and can serve to both bolster your team's defence and take the offence to the opposition no matter which end of the court he's on.

Unidentified basketballing player

Aside from Victor's impressive wingspan, season seven volume two also introduces a host of other new content. The Severing Blade and Player One cosmetics can be grabbed via the Costume Supply Crate, while the Rest and Geometrics sets are part of the new Treasure Hunt Event.

And, naturally, with Victor Wembanyama's addition, you can unlock his 2024-25 Exclusive Jersey, letting you show your support for the San Antonio Spurs' star player.

Outside of those additions, the summer is definitely heating up with a host of new events. Aside from regular login rewards for the new volume, there's also the Summer Vitality Login Rewards to check in on, and the Rank Sprint Rewards event and Colourful Summer event. Suffice it to say if you're looking for a break from the footballing fever, then Dunk City Dynasty looks set to deliver.

Speaking of which, if you're looking to feed your sports fandom, then mobile is the place to be. Just take a look at our list of the best sports games for iOS to see what our favourite options are for you to play!