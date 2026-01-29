Dunk City Dynasty kicks off second half of season five with more NBA legends and festive events

Did somebody say Jesus Shuttlesworth?

Ray Allen, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Pascal Siakam join the roster

Numerous limited-time events also go live

NBA All-Star Weekend Challenge to take place in February

Season five of Dunk City Dynasty started rather loudly with the addition of Peak Superstar LeBron James, setting the bar very high for what a mid-season update should look like. Vol. 2 isn’t trying to pad it out with unnecessary content; instead, it further widens the roster with some more big names.

The superstars who’ll grace the court this time are Ray Allen, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Pascal Siakam, each bringing something new to the table. Ray Allen arrives with exactly the reputation you’d expect. The legendary three-point shooter comes with epic off-ball movements, foiling any plans laid by the defence.

Karl-Anthony Towns brings a distinct combination of size and skill, able to operate inside without being glued there, while still holding his own defensively. Siakam rounds things out as a forward who’s comfortable doing a bit of everything, making him useful in lineups that don’t want to lean too heavily in one direction.

Alongside the new players, Season 5 Vol. 2 folds in a run of time-limited activities that give the update some shape. Login rewards roll out first, with items like a Talent Pass waiting if you’re willing to show up consistently.

From January 28th through February 24th, the Spring Festival Bash adds a lighter diversion in the form of a Smash the Eggs minigame, where rewards range from Diamonds to Superstar Card Packs, with a Lion Dance outfit sitting at the top end. There’s even a co-op mode, letting you and a friend crack eggs together and both walk away with something.

February pushes the competition a little higher with the NBA All-Star Weekend Challenge. Picking a side and playing it out can earn you exclusive cosmetics, including a 2026 All-Star commemorative avatar. Cosmetics get a solid refresh too, with the Flame Knight outfit arriving in the Costume Supply Crate, while Conqueror and Undersea World sets rotate into a new Treasure Hunt Event.

