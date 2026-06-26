Dunk City Dynasty's Season 8 is here for anyone already footballed out

The World Cup can wait

Dunk City Dynasty kicks off Season 8 with new NBA stars

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner join the roster with distinct playstyles

Seasonal events, cosmetics, and rewards round out the update

Not everyone is watching the World Cup. Some people just want to play basketball in the street with superpowers, which is a completely valid position to take.

Season 8 of Dunk City Dynasty has launched, and NetEase has brought in two new NBA names to mark the occasion. Tyrese Haliburton arrives from the Indiana Pacers, built around moving the ball and opening up space for the rest of the team.

Myles Turner comes in from the Milwaukee Bucks as a two-way centre, with explosive verticality and sharp defensive instincts being his thing. They cover very different roles, so you're not getting two versions of the same player.

Outside of the new players, most of the update revolves around seasonal events. No-Penalty Challenges remove trophy deductions from Season Journey, so you can work through milestone rewards and earn up to four Party Blind Boxes a day without worrying about dropping back down the rankings.

Two login days hand out the Rewards Summer Shade bundle, adding special on-court visual effects alongside bonus attributes. The Awakening of Sneakers Print Workshop is back for a limited time too, giving you another way to tweak your look if you're not fussed about chasing stats all the time.

The cosmetic side gets a few additions as well. The Black Cat Set is available from June 24th through July 21st via the card pool, while the Grinning Man and Unknown Link treasure hunts run alongside it with a few more outfits to unlock if you're after something different.

Eight seasons in, and Dunk City Dynasty is still picking up new NBA players and fresh events. If you've had enough football for one summer already, here's your excuse to spend a bit of time on the basketball court instead.

And if you're looking for more, check out our list of the best sports games on iOS!