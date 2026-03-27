Dunk City Dynasty welcomes new NBA stars along with a special redemption code for Season 6

Time to hit the streets

Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green join the fray

Login bonuses and festival-themed rewards await

Special redemption code available for a limited time

It's always a good day when new NBA stars join the fray, which is exactly what Dunk City Dynasty is celebrating with its latest update. The free-to-play streetball experience is welcoming Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green with its Season 6, Volume 2 update, spicing up the officially licensed NBA and NBPA game along with a bunch of cosmetic content.

With Holiday in your lineup, you can look forward to two-way guard impact as well as controlled playmaking. And if you're looking to boost your defensive leadership with some frontcourt presence, Green offers all that and more.

As icing on the cake, NetEase is adding a sweet little redemption code you can claim for extra goodies from now until April 3rd. Simply key in the code "4DCDS6VOL2" for some freebies - I'd say that'll definitely come in handy when you're completing your kits.

As for the new cosmetics, expect rotating themed sets along with an exclusive jersey release. Plus, if you've been keeping up with the timed pass, you'll also find more rewards along with quest activities you can clear every week.

Festival-themed missions are also up for grabs, along with treasure-hunt rewards to give you even more reasons to hit the streets and play ball. And, of course, no update would be complete without some nifty login bonuses, so really, simply checking in during the event will already reward you for your efforts and motivate you to keep going. Not a bad deal, eh?

That said, if you're keen on getting a slice of the pie, Dunk City Dynasty is available to download from Google Play and the App Store as free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can learn more about it from the official website too, or from the official Facebook community if you'd like to join the thousands of fans across the globe!