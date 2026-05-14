Dunk City Dynasty celebrates its 1st anniversary with a ton of content

Dunk City Dynasty is celebrating its 1st anniversary for the popular arcade basketball sim

Three new players arrive, headlined by long-time Philadelphia 76'er Allan Iverson

Not to mention a variety of new 1st anniversary events packed with goodies

Unsurprisingly, if you know anything about the country, basketball is massive in China. So it shouldn't be surprising that NetEase tackled the sport with aplomb when they launched Dunk City Dynasty last year. Now, you can celebrate the officially branded NBA and NBPA mobile game's 1st anniversary with a host of celebratory events!

Of course, this is the sport that gave us names such as Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, so the headlining additions here are the newest players joining the roster. And the biggest name NetEase highlights is Allan Iverson, a longtime player for the Philadelphia 76ers, who is arriving in Dunk City Dynasty.

Meanwhile, longtime Boston Celtics player Paul Pierce and the up-and-coming Miami Heat player Tyler Herron are also joining the lineup. For both longtime fans of the NBA and those who've been introduced to it via Dunk City Dynasty, all three players promise to be exciting new additions to your lineup.

Frown downtown

But once you've built out your roster, it's a good time to jump into the various anniversary gifts being made available as part of this celebration. Running until June 8th, you can take on various tasks in the 1st Anniversary Cake Party or take on the 1st Anniversary Candy House to complete challenges and receive some hefty rewards.

And even if you're just planning to check in on occasion, the 1st Anniversary Candy Giveaway is a seven-day login event that doesn't require consecutive check-ins. So you can nab yourself some goodies to celebrate Dunk City Dynasty's 1st anniversary, no matter when you play!

But, if you're looking for a more simulationist take on the sport, then you're in luck. Because we've got plenty to pick from, all ranked in a single place for you to peruse, with our list of the best sports games on iOS featuring both in-depth simulation and arcade-style fun, such as Dunk City Dynasty.