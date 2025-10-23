Dunk City Dynasty to introduce suite of new content for season four, including Dennis Rodman

A new dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty is expanding with its latest season

New storied players such as Dennis Rodman and Russell Westbrook join the lineup

Meanwhile there's an additional Halloween event and goodies to pick up

Dunk City Dynasty, the arcade-style 3v3 basketball sim from NetEase, is set to see a suite of new content introduced as part of its long-awaited fourth season. This includes new legendary players and a variety of special events in Dunk City Dynasty, which you'll definitely want to tune in for.

Of course, if you're like me, it's the new additions to the roster you'll be most interested in. Because even if you're not at all versed in NBA history (like me), you'll instantly recognise multimedia star Dennis Rodman as he joins the lineup, alongside equally talented players Russell Westbrook and CJ McCollum and Jimmy Butler.

Given this is an arcade-style basketball sim, I'm sure basketball fans will get a chuckle out of the abilities on show here. Although, since I hardly know a three-pointer from a dunk, I can't tell you. But they definitely bring fast-paced new ways to swerve up your opponent on the court.

Hoops galore

As you might expect, there are also further exclusive jerseys to nab for these new characters, homaging their real-life counterparts' careers. You'll also want to be logging in ASAP to check in on some major new in-game events that'll grab you plenty of rewards in the Streetball Carnival, where logging in for 37 consecutive days will unlock a suite of rewards.

There's, of course, also the Halloween Trip event that comes packed with spooktacular rewards. The Tidebreaker Event will also unlock the enticing new pirate-themed Storm Lord look too. All in all, this season is shaping up to be a jam-packed one for NBA fans.

But in the meantime, if you're either looking for something new, or more likely just want to have even more games to add to your rotation, then we've got you covered. Check out our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week!