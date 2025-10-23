Etheria: Restart introduces its latest new character with the addition of Absolution Raymerry

All smiles and joy

Etheria: Restart has a brand-new major character

Absolution Raymerry is Judge and Executioner, but maybe not jury

However, she comes alongside a brand-new event and boasts intense abilities

With its post-apocalyptic vision of a future where humans and computer programmes live side-by-side, it wouldn't surprise me that the sky is the limit for Etheria: Restart's cast. And the folks at XD Games are aptly demonstrating that with the addition of their latest character, Absolution Raymerry.

As you might expect, Raymerry is a pretty complex individual, serving as both Confessor and Executioner (no word on if she's the jury as well) of the Astral Union. So on the one hand, she can be helpful in guiding others, but she isn't about to hesitate to put someone deemed a sinner down for the count.

Similarly, on the battlefield, she serves as an HP-scaling attacker, which means she's great for taking on singular enemies. She inflicts an exclusive passive called Torment on her foes, and when she stacks them high enough, she can then unleash her ultimate to deal huge AoE damage while leaving the enemies affected Vulnerable.

On the wings of an angel

You'll certainly want to dig into our Etheria: Restart tier list to mark the arrival of Raymerry. Especially considering how well she'll likely sync with other characters to support her use of debuffs.

And if you're somehow not fussed about the addition of a whole new character, then don't worry! Because until November 12th, there's also a whole new event to enjoy. In this event, you'll be guaranteed an SSR Animus Raymerry whenever you summon an SSR Animus in the Abyssal Rite. There's also guaranteed Animus over in the summon pools to poke around in.

