Dunk City Dynasty launches part two of its third season with Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon featuring

Dunk City Dynasty has introduced part two of its third season

The headlining addition here is Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon

He's joined by two more star players and a ton of in-game events and goodies

It may not be football season or basketball season, but that isn't stopping NetEase Games from offering even more excitement in Dunk City Dynasty. Season three, part two of Dunk City Dynasty is available today! There are three new players, including a retired Hall of Famer, as well as seasonal events and quests to undertake.

The headlining addition here is, of course, none other than Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. Hakeem works as a centre and performs at his best in rebounding and shot-blocking. But on offence, he's just as deadly and able to mismatch while shaking off defenders and taking the pressure off your primary ball-handler. He's joined by two more major players in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Zack LaVine.

If you're feeling lucky, you can test yourself in the aptly named Lucky Challenge. Running until October 28th, it sees you completing missions and collecting Lucky Vouchers that can be exchanged for a variety of guaranteed rewards.

Shoot for the hoop

Then there's Autumn Joy. This multi-stage event sees you taking on quests and grabbing vouchers for even more rewards, such as the Cargo and Clear sets, as well as a Superstar Talent Card Choice Pack and other goodies. The current stage remains live until October 14th, with the second set to run from October 15th to 28th, with additional rewards such as the Heavy Jacket and Caution Zone sets.

Finally, the new battlepass offers fresh customs for you to utilise. The Astronaut Suit, Pulsating, Starry Night and Old Times set all offer great new cosmetics for you to unlock.

