Dunk City Dynasty launches season three with Dwayne Wade, Anthony Davis, and more

The Flash is back

Dwayne Wade joins as a playable guard with special signature moves

Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brook Lopez further expand the roster

Seasonal events, daily rewards, and exclusive costumes keep the action alive

Season Two of Dunk City Dynasty brought legends like Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki, but the spotlight now shifts to Season Three. It’s packed with new stars, limited-time events, and fresh threads to hop into. Expect to see an expanded roster featuring the likes of Dwayne Wade and moves that will really shake the gameplay up.

Wade joins season three of Dunk City Dynasty not as just a cameo, but as a fully playable character. Dwayne joins with his signature explosive drives, lightning footwork, and highlight drunks. He brings special abilities like Flash Reset and Kinetic Switch, which makes him a dynamic guard who can both contest shots and create steals as well.

Alongside this, Anthony Davis dominates as an agile centre who combines rim protection with explosive dunks. Jaren Jackson Jr. on the other hand, locks down opponents with elite shot-blocking and reliable three-point shooting, while Brook Lopez adds strength as a stretch big who balances inside defence with perimeter scoring.

The season isn’t just about new legends, though. Events like Party Gift, running until September 12th, add daily rewards with bonus tiers for those who upgrade, while the Summer Login Rewards continue until September 2nd, letting you rack up extras just for checking in. Be sure to get your hands on the enhanced exclusives to keep your roster upgraded.

Here’s a list of the best sports games to play on Android right now!Finally, style also gets a major boost this season. The Slam Bear and Wrestler costumes bring some playful energy to the courts, while exclusive jerseys tied to Wade, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum let you rep the biggest names in fresh looks.

Get started on season three by downloading Dunk City Dynasty now for free on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.