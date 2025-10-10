Control brings fast-paced gunplay and mind-melting cosmic horror to iOS next year

Take control

Control, Remedy's action thriller, is coming to mobile next year

Well, the newest generation iPads and iPhones, at least

Control puts you in the shoes of the new director of the FBC, trying to foil a horrific cosmic entity

Whether they're flash-in-the-pan or a genuine next step in the mobile world, the release of AAA games on the latest iPhones is welcome news. We've already had Resident Evil making a splash, but now it's the masters of an entirely different genre taking their turn. That's because Remedy Entertainment (of Max Payne fame) are taking Control.

Terrible pun here being that Control is coming to iPad, iPhone and Mac in 2026. Control is a bit like if you threw the aforementioned Max Payne, Alan Wake and a touch of the SCP Foundation and X-Files into a blender and hit the puree switch.

You play as Jesse Faden, a woman in search of her missing brother who finds herself suddenly pressed into action as the new Director of the shadowy Federal Bureau of Control. Wielding telepathic powers and a transforming handgun, you'll be battling a strange and dangerous entity known only as the Hiss.

Controller compatible, oddly enough

Control is very much a must-play in my opinion. But then I am a bit of a Remedy fanboy. With its mixture of a strange and enthralling thriller storyline, as well as the familiar high-impact gunplay, it balances cosmic horror with action very well indeed.

Graphically speaking, this may also be pushing the boundaries for mobile even more. Control was one of the first to integrate ray-tracing, and while there's no confirmation it'll be part of the mobile version, it's a graphically lavish experience regardless.

So keep an eye out in 2026 because if you've got your iPhone handy, you may be jumping into the Oldest House sooner than you think.

In the meantime, though, you might be keeping an eye on what else is coming to mobile. In which case, you'll want to keep yourself linked to our list of the best mobile games in soft launch!