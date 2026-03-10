Duet Night Abyss sees the debut of exciting new character Yuming in latest update

Sing a song of... dragons?

Duet Night Abyss' latest character arrives in the form of Yuming

This brooding bad boy is the second to arrive as part of The Wind Awakening - Chapter II

Not only that, but he arrives alongside new side quests exploring the Huaxu region, too

If you're a frequent reader who follows our coverage of Pan Studio and Hero Games' Duet Night Abyss, then you may recall the launch of their The Wind Awakening - Chapter II event last month. If so, you'll be excited to learn that the upcoming character mentioned there, Yuming, has finally debuted!

Yuming is a brooding bad-boy of a character, with his only friends being his duty, his flute and his polearm. Venial Sinscales, said polearm, is certainly nothing to be trifled with, and it takes only a glance at the exciting new trailer below to see what he'll be bringing to the table.

You'll certainly want to check in on our Duet Night Abyss tier list if you're intrigued by Yuming. Especially since his update also comes with new side quests that'll open up even more of the Huaxu region for you to explore, and the corresponding intriguing lore to sink your teeth into.

Takes two to duet

If you haven't checked in on this newest update, well, you're missing out. Not only is Duet Night Abyss introducing mounts to make navigating its expansive game world even easier. Not only that, but the first character to be introduced, Zhiliu, is equally as interesting as Yuming.

While it may still feel a bit odd to wait so long for such an exciting character to arrive, I'm sure there's method in the madness. But as they say, a month is a long time in mobile gaming, so here's hoping we'll see all the more exciting content sooner for Duet Night Abyss.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to check out some of the other great mobile RPGs, such as Duet Night Abyss, then you're in the right place. Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on iOS to see what some of our favourite picks are!