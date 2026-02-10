Duet Night Abyss debuts two new heroes, mounts and adds French language support

What do you mean 'oui'?

Duet Night Abyss has debuted a major new update with The Wind Awakening - Chapter II

Two new characters are set to debut, with Zhiliu now available and Yuming later

Meanwhile, there's the addition of mounts and French language support

With Goddess of Victory: Nikke set to debut its new collab and other big updates taking place, you'd be forgiven for forgetting one other heavy hitter. But Duet Night Abyss is not about to let anyone overshadow them, as their latest update adds not just two new characters but the highly anticipated mount system!

Mounts are, of course, a staple of virtually any RPG (or type of RPG for that matter) and the new update introduces new means of traversing the world. These range from the relatively horse-like Mecha Sable Bi'an (that can be earned via new missions) to the enormous dragon-like Mecha-Taihao that you can see in the trailer below.

Of course, there's also the aforementioned new characters to look forward to. In this case, we start off with the mysterious merchant Zhiliu, who can now be unlocked for free by collecting shards through the respective mission modes available.

Mount up

The second character, Yuming, will arrive in the second part of this update in the future, alongside new side quests that let you dig into the region of Huaxu. So now is definitely the time to familiarise yourself with the other exciting characters available in our Duet Night Abyss tier list

But, again, this is only a sample of what to expect. French-language players can also enjoy full localisation support in this new update, while there is also the addition of the new gifting system, an auto-battler mode (if you want that for some reason) and other additional mechanics that expand the world of Duet Night Abyss and make it well worth checking in on this update.

