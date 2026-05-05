Duet Night Abyss introduces new character in second phase of The Firmamet Unbound

Mix it up

Duet Night Abyss' latest character arrives today in the form of Camila

This Pyro-focused character will be familiar as the Asphodel Tavern's proprietor

Meanwhile, new limited-time skins and other goodies are debuting in this latest update

After having just arrived back in the UK after my time at Gamescom LatAm, I'm taking a break from preparing my reporting from that event and hopping back into the news! And to start off, fans of Duet Night Abyss will be excited to learn that a brand-new character is set to make their debut.

Arriving as part of the The Firmament Unbound update's second phase, Camila is already well-known amongst fans as the proprietor of the Asphodel Tavern in Ice Lake City. As a Pyro-focused character wielding her Dregs of Glimmer assault rifle, she's no less potent on the field of battle.

Aside from this sure-to-be exciting addition to our Duet Night Abyss tier list ranking, this new phase also marks the latest limited-time event in Duet Night Abyss. Fading Echoes Adrift runs until June 1st and lets you unlock new character skins for Fina and Rhythm.

Shaken, not stirred

If I had a nickel for every bartender-themed character in a gacha game, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't much, but it's weird that it happened twice. Either way, though, if you're not sure you'd like Camila, you can demo her abilities for free in the Immersive Theatre between now and June 2nd.

There are other shifts to keep an eye out for, too. So if you've lapsed from Duet Night Abyss, be sure to check out our codes list, then jump in, because you can start earning Camila as the newest character to join your lineup!

But if you'd rather go a little bit darker, then check out our Inmost review. As it lands on Google Play Pass, this short, sweet and decidedly sour horror platformer sees you take on the role of three separate but intersecting characters in a world of darkness and tension-filled chills in glorious greyscale style.