Duet Night Abyss welcomes Fina to its roster as part of the first post-launch update

And she’s free!

Fina joins as a Lumino-element fighter

Unlock her through the Immersive Theatre

Missions make levelling her up easier

Duet Night Abyss has wasted absolutely no time getting its post-launch momentum going. Its first major update has arrived, and instead of dropping a minor side character or a handful of quests, Pan Studio has dropped a full-on new hero - and she’s completely free to unlock thanks to the forgone gacha mechanics.

Fina is a Lumino-element fighter who swaps between a Sword and an Assault Rifle with enough suave to make you wonder why you ever settled for one weapon at a time. She arrives with her own storyline, her own mode, and a list of limited-time events to help you gear her up quickly.

You unlock Fina through Immersive Theatre, a new mode that has you gathering Secret Letter shards through missions, battles, and a few more narrative-leaning tasks. And if you want to test-drive her before committing any time, the Marks in the Sand event lets you take her kit for a spin straight away.

On top of that, A Rainbow-coloured Dream runs as a co-op-style progression event with Fina, handing out Secret Letter Clues and Carmine Globules as you clear tasks. There’s also a straightforward login event, Message of the Nightingale, which hands out ten Radiant Hourglasses just for showing up over seven days.

Combat-wise, Fina already feels strong, but the update gives her even more room to grow thanks to Dreamweaver’s Feather, a new Assault Rifle you can forge for free. The shop has also been refreshed with skins and cosmetics, including the Stellar Blaze Greatsword and new Auras and footprints for those who like their fashion as sharp as their DPS.

If you’re diving into the update, make sure to check our Duet Night Abyss codes page for extra pulls and freebies, and our Duet Night Abyss tier list if you want to see where Fina might land in the broader roster.