Duet Night Abyss announces upcoming launch date for the visually stunning gacha-less action RPG

Switch characters and weapons freely with two different POVs

No stars, no tiers, no limits - just pure gameplay and fun

Launching on October 28th

Pan Studio, the development studio under Hero Games, has announced the official launch date for Duet Night Abyss, its action-packed hybrid project that's landing on PC, iOS and Android on October 28th. Featuring a dual narrative you can sink your teeth into, the RPG offers fast-paced mobility and customisable weapon loadouts that'll help you personalise your character build, along with stunning 3D combat across both mobile and PC.

Two CBTs and an overwhelming response from the community later, Duet Night Abyss has fine-tuned its free-to-play friendly experience to where there are no tiers, no star ratings, and no gacha banners for characters or weapons - players need simply to clear missions to reap hard-earned rewards, with no energy restrictions on gameplay either.

You can also farm as you please with no luck-based RNG, as well as upgrade your gear and use the Demon Wedge system to boost stats without the hardcore grind. You can even alter stats, skills, and traits for the ultimate flexibility.

With no time limits, no randomisation costs, and Demon Wedges you can freely reuse among your characters and weapons, Duet Night Abyss seems poised to be the next big thing for anyone who's going through anime gacha fatigue

Exploration is an unrestricted affair as you can freely scale walls, leap through the map with grappling hooks, or dash forward without worrying about any stamina limits. All this mobility adds to the seamless flow of battles, all complemented by flashy skill combos and animations so you can rid the world of your foes in style.

And speaking of flair, you can also customise character skins and cosmetics to suit your preferences best. As for the narrative, you get to pick between two protagonists from chapter to chapter, offering different perspectives as the plotlines intersect along the way.

If all that sounds exactly like your cup of tea, why not head on over to the official website to learn more? You can also have a look at all the gameplay videos on YouTube to get in on the hype!