Titan Revenge Mobile combines the best of both Greek and Norse worlds in an action-packed MMORPG, out now on Android

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And with angels and demons, too

Take on a corrupted Zeus to save the world

Recruit powerful angels to your cause

Customise your hero with tons of cosmetics

If you've been looking for a refreshing twist on the typical role-playing game, Game Hollywood might have just the thing to satisfy your craving. In particular, its Greek mythology-themed MMORPG, Titan Revenge Mobile, is now officially available on Android.

Before anything else, it's worth knowing just how much of a legacy Titan Revenge has with its strong player base. This all started from the OG browser version (released in 2023), and with the launch on mobile, players can now experience the MMORPG on a different platform. And before you dismiss it as yet another fantasy adventure in the genre, it's actually got a healthy mix of mythological mayhem to spice things up.

Yes, there's Zeus, and yes, he's omnipotent - but he's not the benevolent god-king you might know him to be. In fact, he's been corrupted by the very darkness he once attempted to defeat. Now, with this Pandora's Box unleashing chaos into the world, it's up to you to pick up the pieces across a new Greek mythology-inspired adventure - a fitting continuation of the original browser-based classic.

On your quest to rid the world of demons, you'll recruit Angels to fight alongside you, each one boasting their own skills that'll help you through action-packed hack-and-slash combat. And because it's a multiplayer adventure, you can team up with your guild to take on powerful world bosses, or challenge each other in cutthroat PvP.

Titan Revenge Mobile also boasts a featured recommendation on Google Play's “Pre-Registration Games” section, and now that it's officially released, you can look forward to plenty of launch goodies to fast-track your hero's growth. Plus, with the hundreds of Wings, Mounts, Artifacts, and Spirits to collect, you can customise your character to suit your personal tastes best.

If all that's got your interest properly piqued, you can play Titan Revenge Mobile right now on Android and on your web browser as a free-to-play MMORPG with in-app purchases!