Duck Survival best skills & combos guide - Fire, ice, and angry chickens in between

Don't be a sitting duck out there! Let our Duck Survival best skills & combos help you fend off the zombie apocalypse in style.

Surviving the zombie apocalypse is hard enough, even more so when you're a duck. For our guide on Duck Survival best skills and combos, we're mainly talking about the skills that you pick whenever you level up. We'll focus on explaining everything there is to know about them, but also give you a tier list of the best skills.

Without further ado, let's dive in.

Duck Survival best skills and combos

Your duck can have up to 5 skills at once, and those skills can also be upgraded up to 5 stars. Whenever a skill is maxed out, you will be able to get its evolved form, which is a lot stronger than its initial form. In most situations, this evolved form can be a complete game-changer - and it's what you aim to achieve each round.

Whenever you deploy a hero, as I've already explained in the Duck Survival hero guide and tier list, said hero will have a synergy with a skill, which is what should determine your build moving into each round.

Ideally, you want to pick skills that have good synergy, and not something random - at least, in the later stages, where every move you make can be the difference between a win and a loss.

However, some skills are better than others. You can't really tell me that after having tried a maxed-out Meteorite, you didn't feel the satisfaction when the entire wave of enemies got obliterated... can you?

So, picking the right skill is key.

Which skills should you look for?

Since both skills and heroes can be obtained from the gacha, you should pray to the RNG gods that you get at least one good skill and one good hero that match - it could be any of them, since eventually you'll unlock them all.

One of the first notable skills, which I've already mentioned, is Meteorite. This is an AoE fire skill that can leave a trail of fire that damages enemies that walk into it. It's got amazing clear and damage, which is all you need. Another good one is Flame Strike, another fire skill that can snipe enemies.

Basically anything that can deal good AoE damage should be good, especially when you're starting out.

Duck Survival skill tier list

Tier Skill S Freezing Icicle, Meteorite, Focusing Laser, Flame Strike A Lightning Chain, Ricocheting Flywheel B Ice Beam Tower, Ice Shield C Spinning Blade, Angry Chicken

Only pick skills matching your heroes

Best skill combos in Duck Survival

Meteorite + Flame Strike + Focusing Laser (with Cole + Emily + Lux)

I strongly recommend you pick only the skills that can match your heroes and that lead to further upgrades. Try to reroll them by watching ads or whatever you can, because a bad skill will take up a slot or a point that you could use towards maxing a better skill.We've finally reached the point where we discuss some good combos. I personally am all for the ice team (and occasionally the fire one), but in my defence, those are two of the most reliable picks out there.

Those three will clear anything - regardless of whether it's a huge wave or an Elite enemy. This combo has it all, from AoE damage to single-target and even damage over time. Easily one of the best combos in Duck Survival.

Freezing Icicle + Ice Shield + any (Mir + Lila + any)

If crowd control is your cup of tea, then Mir will further boost Freezing Icicle, which is the skill you want to max first every time you play with her. This skill will freeze enemies, which you can then walk towards with your little Ice Shield and damage continuously. This build is more like a "freeze first and ask questions later" kind of build, which is super fun - but it's also a little bit dangerous if your gear is weak.

By the way, these Duck Survival codes might come in handy for a bunch of extra resources too!