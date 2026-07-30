5 new mobile games to try this week - July 30th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Earn enough coins to appease a chubby choco king
- Chase a cat across dimensions to save the world
- Solve cases in London across a cosy noir setting
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Wish Upon A Cat
Okay, so this technically didn't just launch this week (it was last week, okay?), but it's so darn lovely that I just had to give it the feature it deserves. If you've been following our coverage of this charming point-and-click puzzler, you'd have already seen my review (in which I gave it full marks), but just in case you haven't, Wish Upon A Cat is basically a short-but-sweet adventure where you set off on a multiversal quest to chase down a cat.
Things get complicated when the mission just so happens to be on the same day your BFF is celebrating her birthday - the problem is that you've just had a fight, and you're not exactly on speaking terms. How do you patch things up and save the world at the same time?
2
CookieRun: Crumble
This cookie-coated idle RPG is the talk of the town (or, at least, the talk of the team over here at our hypothetical PG Towers) right now, and for good reason! CookieRun: Crumble sees you working hard to earn some money because you just so happen to damage the castle walls while you're doing your daily kingdom duties, and it's a hilarious and lovable take on the Cookie Run franchise in a new format.
Now, it may be an AFK idler, but that doesn't mean it's not got any completed bits and bobs! We'll bring you tier lists, codes, resource guides, pet lists and more in the coming days, so stay tuned!
3
Case Solved: The London Files
I feel like I've raved on and on about the beauty of point-and-clicks too much lately, but here's another one to add to the list! Case Solved: The London Files will have you super-sleuthing your way across London to decipher clues in a cosy noir setting, and with cute paper cutout-esque visuals to boot.
The puzzles are supposed to boast proper logic and clever reasoning rather than trial and error, so if you've been looking to sharpen your detective skills, now's your chance. I've got a review for this coming up soon too!
4
Harvest Moon: Skytree Village
I'll add these two together as they were launched at the same time this week, and if you've always been a fan of the Harvest Moon franchise, you'll be happy to know that these 3DS originals can now be played on your phone.
They're essentially both life-slash-farming sims where you raise animals, farm crops, and develop relationships with the locals, with a healthy sprinkling of decorative tasks peppered throughout each one. Best of all is that they'll both contain their own DLCs in this mobile version too, so I'd say that's worth the $9.99 price tag for each.
5
Some of You May Die
And because we haven't had any pixel art in this week's list yet, I'm adding Some of You May Die to the lineup (and also because the title sounds sool). This roguelike autobattler lets you assemble your squad, strategise the best stats and abilities for your heroes, and duke it out on the battlefield either in single-player or in PvP.
It's also a premium purchase at $4.99 a pop, so if you've got micro-transaction fatigue, then this self-contained premium experience might just be your cup of tea.