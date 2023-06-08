State of Survival tips and cheats

Best State of Survival tips to help you with the game

If you aim to survive as best as you can in a zombie apocalypse with little to no resources, this State of Survival tips and tricks guide will help you achieve exactly that and a lot more. Below you can find all my State of Survival tips on how to collect all the resources you need in order to develop your base, how to better assemble your troops, and what the best approach would be for a new player. We also have some State of Survival codes that you can redeem, which are really helpful to any new players!

To start off, I will cover something that has a lot of impact on the game, but is not often talked about, the p2w factor. Then, we'll go into the aspects of the game related to quests, and we'll finish off with some general State of Survival tips and tricks. So, let's get started, shall we?

Tip #1 - Choose the best play style for you

As much as I dislike mentioning the huge differences between the two play styles, it's very important to know ahead of time how invested you are in the game, both with your wallet and your time. Therefore, I suggest that you think about how you want to play the game: if you want to be a 100% f2p player, if you want to spend a bit of cash, or if you want to spend A LOT of money.

The main reason I'm mentioning this is that you will have to play against people who spend quite a bit of money on the game, and if you plan to be on par with them, you can't really do it by being a f2p player.

Playing as a f2p player

If you decide to be a f2p player, then you need to make sure you invest in the right things, at the right time. For example, while there are events running into the game, you should focus all your attention there. From the events, you can usually claim various limited rewards, which are going to help you grow quite a bit. Make sure you stay active during these events and try to get all the rewards possible. That's one of the fastest ways to progress in general and especially for f2p players.

Playing as a premium player

Tip #2 - Start completing the main missions as soon as you start playing the game

Of course, if you decide to spend some money on the game you will have to think about things from a different perspective. For example, you could invest in specific packs and crates, and get exactly what you need. Crates are super good and depending on how much money you want to spend, you can choose between 4 different options. Additionally, if you want to get some of the State of Survival heroes , you can check out the Hot packs.The main quests and missions are essential in the early game because they will give you hero fragments, XP and a lot of other resources. The sooner you start doing them, the better, because you'll need every little resource you can get your hands on if you want to advance quickly (never overlook the Explore Trail missions!).

You will have some easier missions that require you to upgrade a building to a certain level and don't get me wrong, these are great missions, except they will start to be less reliable the more you play the game because buildings will take longer and longer to complete, which takes us to our next point.

Tip #3 - Join an active Alliance

Just like in many other base builder games, you should take your time and try to find an active Alliance to join. Note the keyword, active, because if the alliance is full but everybody's offline, it won't do you much good.

When you join an alliance you can move your base on the alliance territory, attack strongholds together, and exchange resources. You can also receive tons of valuable rewards and you'll be able to join alliance-exclusive events, so make sure you stay active and donate regularly.

However, all of these benefits are nothing compared to the construction and update bonus you get when you ask allies for help. That's by far one of the best benefits you get when joining an Alliance, so don't waste any speedups before asking your mates for help with any constructions or upgrades!

Tip #4 - Adjust your Talent Tree according to your (current) play style

In the Talent Tree, you can choose to either play for Economy or to boost your war prowess. If you plan on playing quite aggressively and you want to attack enemy players on the world map, then you should definitely prioritize War. Otherwise, go for Economy. It's always a smart idea to have good economic boosts.

In the early game, I suggest you focus on the Economy since you probably won't stand a chance at going ham on the enemy players. Don't worry though, if PvP is more your style, you can reset the tree anytime and adjust it according to your needs!

Tip #5 - Build, build, and build some more

It should go without saying that building is a major aspect of the game (to say the least) - I suggest you never leave your builders idle, because it won't do you much good. Make sure that you always upgrade something or build something new, because that way you're basically benefitting from every second spent in-game or AFK.

If you plan on advancing fast and at all costs, you might want to consider hiring an extra permanent builder for a couple of bucks. Otherwise, you can use 200 Biocaps to hire a builder for 2 days.

Tip #6 - Always upgrade your buildings before logging off or going idle

Make sure that you always set your builders to start working on something before you go to sleep or close the game for longer periods of time. That way, they will do the heavy lifting while you're going about your day and once you log back they'll be ready to start working on something less time-consuming.

While we're at this, remember to always research something - researching takes time, and its effects are permanent. We hope these State of Survival tips will help you get a better grasp of the game! If you're a fan of the genre, you'll surely be keen to know more about the best iOS survival games in 2023.