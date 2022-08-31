Last Fortress Underground best heroes and lineups

Last Fortress: Underground sees you collecting resources and expanding your underground base. You will use your heroes to complete different tasks around the Fortress and outside of it. They are plenty to choose from, so, you might be wondering what Last Fortress Underground's best heroes and lineups are.

That's why we're here today. Some heroes will be in charge of various structures within your base, while others will be responsible for repairing and building new ones. Of course, there's a special category of heroes who are responsible for the combat aspect of the game. They will defeat zombies, defend against enemy players, go on expeditions and more.

Below and on the next pages, you can find information about the best combat line-ups in Last Fortress Underground to tackle different tasks.

Heroes and Factions

In Last Fortress: Underground, there are two types of heroes. 'Production' and 'Combat'. Production akaheroes are responsible for pretty much everything that's happening inside your base. Gathering all sorts of materials, building new structures, repairing and excavating.

Combat heroes, on the other hand, are used for tasks outside your base. Anything from rescuing residents to fighting zombies falls into their areas of expertise. These heroes are organized in line-ups of up to 5 members. Combat heroes are divided into 4 factions, which include the following:

Minutemen

Vindicators

Wildlings

Watchers

Putting together heroes of the same faction, grants a significant boost to your team.

Furthermore, factions counter each other, dealing additional 20% damage.

Heroes of each faction specialize in certain roles within a team formation. From damage dealers, tactical and tank heroes, there are a number of choices. When creating a battle team, finding the right balance is always the key to success. Stacking various multipliers from buffs such as faction bonus, as well as buffs that certain heroes can provide, will dramatically increase your team's overall strength.

Damage Dealers

Benson

Roger

Doris

Cindy

Blanche

Max

Barron

Betty

Galande

Qian Qian

Parkji-Mi

Duke

Kin Ogawa

Cloud

Dean

The role of these units is to simply dish out as much damage as possible. They be placed anywhere from 3rd to 5th slot.

Tanks

Bolton

Coleman

Brom

Enrique

Matthew

Roland

Lunn

Harman

Irma

These are the heroes that are usually placed in the 1st and 2nd slots in the formation. In the current meta, most players prefer to go with one such unit.

Tactical

Rebecca

Alisa

Natalie

Quinn

Kate

Ivan

Laurel

Suzuki Ren

David

Patrick

Winston

Marlen

Kaya

Jessie

Duncan

Tactical units include support heroes as well as damaging others. They can be placed anywhere from 2nd slot to 5th, depending on your formation and, of course, the type of hero.

Chief Leaders

Each faction has a chief leader. When deployed, these heroes provide buffs to fellow allies of the same faction.

Benson: Provides damage bonus.

Blanche: Damage bonus.

Marlen: Damage and health bonus.

Roland: Damage mitigation and health bonus. Damage Mitigation bonus plus Initiative bonus

Siege Defence and Assault

During Siege situations, the following heroes provide various buffs to their fellow units.

Quinn : Damage and Weapon Damage buff to the line-up (during Siege Assault).

Kin Ogawa : Damage bonus to the line-up (during Siege Assault).

Alisa: Damage Mitigation buff to the line-up (During Siege Defense).

Suzuki Ren: Damage Mitigation bonus plus Initiative bonus to all heroes (During Siege Defense).

Mass Buffs

Bolton : Guardian of Justice (Damage mitigation)

Guardian of Justice (Damage mitigation) Enrique: Band Festival (Bonus Damage)

Band Festival (Bonus Damage) Galande: Conviction (Bonus Damage)

Conviction (Bonus Damage) Harman: Shield of Faith (Damage mitigation)

Shield of Faith (Damage mitigation) Kelly: Zealous (Bonus Damage)

Zealous (Bonus Damage) Laurel: Corporate Arsenal (Bonus damage and damage mitigation)

Heroes below can use skills that provide various buffs for every allied hero. As mentioned above, stacking all these multipliers will increase your team's overall strength.

Especially as a free-to-play player, getting the very best heroes and ascending them isn't that easy. You can use the information here to use the best possible units for your line-ups. With that said, in the next pages, you'll find the teams that are considered to be top in the current meta.