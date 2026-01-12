Doomsday: Last Survivors codes (January 2026) - Free Gems, Battle Manuals, and Speed Ups

Looking to stock up on Gems, Battle Manual, and other resources? Check out these Doomsday: Last Survivors codes to get some for free.

Do you like zombie-themed survival games? Real-time strategy? Multiplayer online competition? If so, Doomsday: Last Survivors might be the perfect game for you! Set in a near future, this post-apocalypse adventure puts you in the role of the Commander, fighting for your life and humanity's future.

As the Commander, you must lead survivors, build a shelter, explore areas in order to gather resources, and, of course, fight zombies and rival factions. To survive as long as possible, assemble your team from scratch and recruit powerful heroes with unique skills. You can also form an alliance with other players, but beware: your shelter can be raided at any time.

Surviving a zombie apocalypse is no easy task, and you might need some help. Fortunately, there is a redeem code system in-game! If you're looking for codes, you're in the right place. Below, you'll find a complete list of Doomsday: Last Survivors active codes. We'll also explain how to redeem them.

ALL DOOMSDAY: LAST SURVIVORS ACTIVE CODES

WINTERAURORA2025 – 100 Gem x3, Stamina Recovery I x20, VIP EXP: 100 x 2, 60m Training Speedup x10, Battle Manual (until 18/01/2026)

DLSXMAS2025 – 100 Gem x3, Stamina Recovery I x20, VIP EXP: 100 x 2, 60m Training Speedup x10, Battle Manual (10,000 EXP) x10 (until 31/01/2026)

DLSAOT2026 – 60m Speedup x10, Advanced Search Map x10, Armament Tracker x10, Signaling Device x10, Electronic Trapping Device x10, Signal Smoke x5, Thunder Spear x5 (until 28/02/2026)

DLSTIKTOK1M – 60m Speedup x20, Advance Search Map x5, Signaling Device x10, Electronic Trapping Device x5 (until 31/01/2026)

EXPIRED CODES

BONFIREFEAST2025

SPOOKYPARK2025

HNBSSIGALLKOR

MAPLERADIANCE2025

DLSCOOL2025

DLSGVK2025

DLSCREAMPARTY

2025LOVEDAD

COUNTDOWN1

COUNTDOWN2

RAINBOWTECH

CYBERHUNTER

DATAFLOW2025

CODESTART

DLSMEOWJOURNEY

2025LOVEMOM

DLSALICE2025

DLSCAPY25

DLSXPACIFICRIM2025

GRAFFITI2025

HIDLS2025

BIOBEAST2024

WARMSUNDAY2024

ICYSHELTER

BIOCOMING

GIFTDAY1226

DLSJINGLE25

PEACEFUL24DLS

How to redeem Doomsday: Last Survivors codes?

Step 1: Tap your Portrait (upper-left corner of the screen)

Step 2: Tap Settings

Step 3: Tap Gift Code

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it

Step 5: Your rewards are waiting for you in your in-game mailbox

Follow these few steps:

How to get more codes?

The developers share new codes on their Discord server. We will also keep this article up to date, so you can also come back here often to find the latest ones.

