Draconia Saga tier list - ranking every class in the game
| Draconia Saga Global
Updated on October 16th, 2025 - Version: 1.16.2
Suppose your goal is to pick the best class in Draconia Saga, and you're not sure where to go. In that case, our Draconia Saga tier list, where I have ranked every class currently available, will be more than useful.
Each class has its own strengths and weaknesses, and if you have played RPGs and have a specific play style, this tier list will help you find the right class for you. You can pick between dedicated damage dealers, healers, or tank classes, and they are all pretty decent, though, of course, some excel!
Is there a best class in the Draconia Saga?You could say that there's a best class in Draconia Saga. That class is the Dancer. The main reason the Dancer is considered so good is that they can deal damage, offer outstanding heals, and they're incredibly sought-after.
I've expanded more on the following pages about each of the classes, including the Dancer class. Oh, and if you're still new to the game, we have a complete Draconia Saga guide that will give you some insight into Drakites and all the other things you need to know to get started!
Draconia Saga class tier list for the Global versionRight now, in the Global version, we have six classes. There will be more added in the future, and when that happens, the meta will make a pretty major shift.
|Tier
|Class
|S
|Dancer, Kensei, Wanderer, Pyromancer
|A
|Archer, Wizard
|B
|Lancer
New classes in Draconia SagaSome more classes will be released in the future (Kensei, Boxer, Gunner, Swordsman), and once they're out, we're going to add them to this tier list. Once these classes launch, the meta will drastically change, but the Dancer is still going to be top-tier in terms of healing/buffs, I'd wager. Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Wizard class
The Wizard is a class that focuses on dealing magic damage. They are extremely squishy, their AoE damage is insanely good, and in the late game, it really comes down to player skill. The top players in the server who went for Wizard understand this class' skills incredibly well, and that's what made them reach the top.
If you want a class where the combos you pull can make or break a boss fight, and you want your individual player skill to shine through, this is the best class to pick.
Wizards are not great at surviving, so they rely a lot on having a front line to soak some of that damage up for them. They are also going to need some heals, since they don't possess any healing of their own.
I wouldn't recommend it as your first class if you aren't familiar with magic DPS classes, and even more so if you only plan on playing on auto.
2
Pyromancer
The Pyromancer just dropped as the latest class in Draconia Saga, and it’s a total game-changer. Don’t let the name fool you—it’s not slinging fireballs like a traditional Wizard. This class is all about speed and distance, rocking dual pistols as a long-range Physical DPS.
Think of it as a sharpshooter from the Royal Academy’s Firearms Institute, packing high-tech guns that let you unleash a storm of bullets.
Its big strengths? Crazy attack range and lightning-fast movement, so you can dance around enemies and take them out without breaking a sweat. If you love the Archer’s vibe but want a quicker, gun-slinging twist with pure physical damage instead of magic, the Pyromancer’s your pick!
3
Dancer class
Dancers are some of the best in Draconia Saga at the moment. In the current meta, Dancers are at the top of this Draconia Saga tier list - they are reliable, have decent defences, and can buff and heal their entire team. Right now, it's the only class that can do that, so they are in very high demand for any content.
Playing as a Dancer can be tough at times since your clear speed is not as good as an Archer's or Wizard's, but it is still better than a Lancer's. The Dancer has a fairly easy-to-understand kit, easy to understand but not that easy to master, I should say. To reach the top as a Dancer, you will need to really understand each of your skills and know when to use them. The auto will not always play to your advantage.
4
Archer class
Archers are a ranged physical DPS class that is similar to the Wizard, but they aren't as reliant on their combos or rotation as much. They are actually some of the best damage dealers for players who are also beginners, so if you like their play style, it is a class worth picking.
They are usually present everywhere - be it for bosses, dungeons or when you take a stroll down the alley of a major town. Most players who go down the F2P route tend to go for this class since they are pretty reliable overall. It's a great class for anyone who wants to play DPS as their first character.
5
Kensei class
So the Kensei in Draconia Saga is a new melee-type class that uses a sword and is super fast. They can dish out a lot of physical damage really quickly, like in big bursts. If you learn how to use their special moves in the right order to do the most damage, its gameplay will certainly feel rewarding.
Depending on your prefered style, you can also build them in different ways, focusing on hitting harder or maybe being tougher to defeat. Some players are comparing Kensei class to the Lancer to see who's better at different things.
If you really wanna get the hang of playing the Kensei, it's probably a good idea to watch some videos of people playing them and check out what other players are saying online about the best ways to use them.
If you manage to play Kensei at its full potential, then its definitely an S-Tier class.
6
Wanderer class
The Wanderer is an awesome new character class from the Penglai Wonderland update that’s like a magical hero who fights from far away. It uses sword spirits—think sparkly, floating swords that fly out to attack!
This class is great at blasting lots of enemies at once with big, magical attacks that look like they’re painted with ink and magic, inspired by old stories from the East.
You’ve got to be smart about where you stand to hit hard and keep enemies under control. The Wanderer can shoot sword spirits to push enemies back, and you can unlock special moves by doing quests.
The Wanderer's big move, Soar on the Blades, helps you zoom around and take charge of the fight. There’s also a new system called M Attribute that makes your attacks stronger and boosts your battle score.
In the game, players love the Wanderer for clearing out dungeons super fast, giving it a top score in that regard. In battles against other people, it’s still pretty good, but it can struggle if sword-fighters like the Kensei get too close.
Compared to the Wizard, it’s less fragile and moves better, and it’s way better at handling crowds than the Archer, even if it’s not as great at hitting one enemy at a time.
7
Lancer class
The Lancer is the dedicated tank among the classes released so far, but it plays more like a warrior than a guardian. Lancers have higher-than-usual defensive stats, and they are pretty good when it comes to tanking, and decent at dealing damage.
Lancers are not the best class to pick right now, so I recommend going for a class that is more meta than the Lancer (literally any of the others).
Once the Lancers get their rework, this class should become a lot stronger and maybe even reach the top of our Draconia Saga tier list rankings. Until then, they're just below average. And since you've been so patient to get to the very end of this tier list, let's reward you with some codes for Draconia Saga that will certainly come in handy.
Age of Empires Mobile heroes tier list