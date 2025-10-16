Draconia Saga tier list - ranking every class in the game

Updated on October 16th, 2025 - Version: 1.16.2

Suppose your goal is to pick the best class in Draconia Saga, and you're not sure where to go. In that case, our Draconia Saga tier list, where I have ranked every class currently available, will be more than useful.

Each class has its own strengths and weaknesses, and if you have played RPGs and have a specific play style, this tier list will help you find the right class for you. You can pick between dedicated damage dealers, healers, or tank classes, and they are all pretty decent, though, of course, some excel!

Is there a best class in the Draconia Saga?

You could say that there's a best class in Draconia Saga. That class is the Dancer. The main reason the Dancer is considered so good is that they can deal damage, offer outstanding heals, and they're incredibly sought-after.

I've expanded more on the following pages about each of the classes, including the Dancer class. Oh, and if you're still new to the game, we have a complete Draconia Saga guide that will give you some insight into Drakites and all the other things you need to know to get started!

Draconia Saga class tier list for the Global version

Tier Class S Dancer, Kensei, Wanderer, Pyromancer A Archer, Wizard B Lancer

Right now, in the Global version, we have six classes. There will be more added in the future, and when that happens, the meta will make a pretty major shift.

New classes in Draconia Saga

Some more classes will be released in the future (Kensei, Boxer, Gunner, Swordsman), and once they're out, we're going to add them to this tier list. Once these classes launch, the meta will drastically change, but the Dancer is still going to be top-tier in terms of healing/buffs, I'd wager. Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.