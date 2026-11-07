On top of making it a free-to-play cross-platform experience, Gameloft regularly dishes out free rewards with Disney Speedstorm codes.

So, if you’re looking for the latest codes that still work, you’re in the right place.

Even though it’s free-to-play, the game offers tons of in-game purchases. Sooner or later, you will feel your progress hindered by stuff placed behind a paywall. That’s where these redeem codes come in. Just remember to redeem them before they expire, and get some premium gear for free.

From power-ups to new karts to crazy gear, these codes reward you with premium Disney goodies. You’ll also see an expiration date next to every code.

Redeem these codes before that date, or forever regret missing out:

DELUXEBOX - rewards

rewards Augm3nts - 3 Augment Credits

3 Augment Credits BACK2RACE - 25 Universal Box, 2,500 Tune Coins

25 Universal Box, 2,500 Tune Coins SUPERSHARDS - 30 Sunburst Kart shards

30 Sunburst Kart shards TRIBUTESUIT - Lightning's Doc Hudson skin

Lightning's Doc Hudson skin BOLTFEST - 250 Bolt Coins

250 Bolt Coins GOGOLUMINA - 10 Go Go Shards

10 Go Go Shards KACHOWSUIT - Lightning McQueen MVP suit

- Lightning McQueen MVP suit TUNEFEST - 2,500 Tune Coins

- 2,500 Tune Coins MOANAGIFT - 10 Moana Shards

10 Moana Shards CHOCODAY - 10 Vanellope Shards, Deluxe Cart

- 10 Vanellope Shards, Deluxe Cart EXPERIMENT626 - 10 Stitch Shards

10 Stitch Shards PRIDE2026 - Avatar and License Plate

Avatar and License Plate DONALDDUCKBDAY - Racing Suit

- Racing Suit AWESMINE - Jasmine's Headband

Jasmine's Headband ELSAGIFT - 10 Shards for Elsa, 500 Tune Coins

10 Shards for Elsa, 500 Tune Coins ZOOTOPIA10 - Nick Wilde Outfit

Nick Wilde Outfit F1NKELSTE1N - Lightning Racing Suit

Lightning Racing Suit ROUTE_66 - 1,500 Upgrades Coins

1,500 Upgrades Coins mandj - Avatar, Dash Suit

Avatar, Dash Suit SPEEDRUN1_RUNN3R - Zootopia Police Dept badge

Zootopia Police Dept badge C4RROT_P3N - upgrade coins

upgrade coins LOADING26 - Season Coins

Season Coins TRYEVERYTHING - 30416 Season Coins

30416 Season Coins BALOOHUG - 5 Baloo Shards

5 Baloo Shards DR0P0FHUNNY - 1,500 Upgrade Coins

1,500 Upgrade Coins REDEEMME - 90k Season Coins

90k Season Coins M1SSP1GGY3 - 3 Miss Piggy Shards

3 Miss Piggy Shards M4DT34P4RTY - 1,500 Updade Coins

- 1,500 Updade Coins PRIDE2025 - Pride Flag Avatar

As more codes get released on or after the full launch of Disney Speedstorm on iOS and Android, this list will get updated accordingly.

Expired codes

If a code isn’t working, see if it’s listed below. If it is, the code has expired and can no longer be redeemed.

HADESGIFT I D23GOOFY70 I svm4yac3 I m8wt9dka I ufpz7xn6 I 87srpfn2 I COCONUT I GALACTIC I TROPICAL I SPACE I BLASTER I RACE I FAMILY I SPACESHIP I ZZUB3D1SH3R3 I OHANA I SANFRANSOKY06 I BOWTASTIC I PRIDE2024 I IDENTITYDISC I QUORRASH3ART I W0RLDLAP I P0W3RFRI3NDSHIP I FLYNNSL3GACY I WRECKIT! | 62600PS! | SHOWTIME! | 4RB33B0NU5 | 4RBEER3W4RD | 4RB33G1FT | JACKOLANTERN | SAVVY | LOVETHAW | 1Y34R | HOOK | PEARL | SuperCrew | THECODE | HOORAY | FULLSTEAMAHEAD | CALYPSO | LOCKER | FERRYMAN | FIRSTMATE | SPEEDSTAR | DSMOBILEWWL | ARBEESEASONCO1NS | ARBEECREW5 | ARBEE4UNIBOX | ARBEEVANITY3 | ARBEERACER2SHARD | ARBEERACERSHARD2 | PRSSTRTGIFT | S6GIFT | S5GIFT | EJS3ygvM | UveolpTqB | kLYsWAyGOh | b6fIz5X2neP | DS6X9PT2 | eyGOIrnPXXX | FB5M7GD3 | HW9T1BK5 | KS3D5JR8 | MJ2P4CQ7 | PL1J8XK9 | QF7G2LN4 | qNEmAtpYXXX | RV8N3FK6

How to redeem Disney Speedstorm codes?

There are two ways to redeem these codes. You can use the in-game redeem code feature or Gameloft’s code redeem page.

Here are the steps to redeem Disney Speedstorm codes using the in-game feature.

Launch the game.

Click on the cog icon to open settings.

Click on the Redeem Code tab.

Type in the code and hit Search.

Alternatively, you can use the redeem code webpage. Once you’re on the page, type in your player ID for verification. On the next page, put in the code and hit redeem. If the code is active, you’ll receive the rewards instantly.

How To Get Disney Speedstorm Redeem Codes?

All of the Disney Speedstorm codes so far have been released on Gameloft’s Twitter/X pages.

So, Gameloft’s Global Twitter page is a good space to check for new codes. And since Disney Speedstorm is a Gameloft Barcelona production, their Twitter page is also worth following. Lastly, you should also keep an eye on the official Disney Speedstorm Twitter page.

If you don’t want to follow all those pages, you can simply bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes. We update our articles every time a new code is released or an old one expires.

And that concludes our Disney Speedstorm redeem codes guide!

But while you're here, we have a dedicated redeem codes section where you can find a humongous collection of codes for your favourite games. Do check out the Sea of Conquest codes, Reverse 1999 codes, and Warpforge codes.

Original article by Shah Zaib, updated by Shaun Walton.