Disney Speedstorm codes for free gear and power-ups (November 2026)
| Disney Speedstorm
On top of making it a free-to-play cross-platform experience, Gameloft regularly dishes out free rewards with Disney Speedstorm codes.
So, if you’re looking for the latest codes that still work, you’re in the right place.
Even though it’s free-to-play, the game offers tons of in-game purchases. Sooner or later, you will feel your progress hindered by stuff placed behind a paywall. That’s where these redeem codes come in. Just remember to redeem them before they expire, and get some premium gear for free.
From power-ups to new karts to crazy gear, these codes reward you with premium Disney goodies. You’ll also see an expiration date next to every code.
Redeem these codes before that date, or forever regret missing out:
- DELUXEBOX - rewards
- Augm3nts - 3 Augment Credits
- BACK2RACE - 25 Universal Box, 2,500 Tune Coins
- SUPERSHARDS - 30 Sunburst Kart shards
- TRIBUTESUIT - Lightning's Doc Hudson skin
- BOLTFEST - 250 Bolt Coins
- GOGOLUMINA - 10 Go Go Shards
- KACHOWSUIT - Lightning McQueen MVP suit
- TUNEFEST - 2,500 Tune Coins
- MOANAGIFT - 10 Moana Shards
- CHOCODAY - 10 Vanellope Shards, Deluxe Cart
- EXPERIMENT626 - 10 Stitch Shards
- PRIDE2026 - Avatar and License Plate
- DONALDDUCKBDAY - Racing Suit
- AWESMINE - Jasmine's Headband
- ELSAGIFT - 10 Shards for Elsa, 500 Tune Coins
- ZOOTOPIA10 - Nick Wilde Outfit
- F1NKELSTE1N - Lightning Racing Suit
- ROUTE_66 - 1,500 Upgrades Coins
- mandj - Avatar, Dash Suit
- SPEEDRUN1_RUNN3R - Zootopia Police Dept badge
- C4RROT_P3N - upgrade coins
- LOADING26 - Season Coins
- TRYEVERYTHING - 30416 Season Coins
- BALOOHUG - 5 Baloo Shards
- DR0P0FHUNNY - 1,500 Upgrade Coins
- REDEEMME - 90k Season Coins
- M1SSP1GGY3 - 3 Miss Piggy Shards
- M4DT34P4RTY - 1,500 Updade Coins
- PRIDE2025 - Pride Flag Avatar
As more codes get released on or after the full launch of Disney Speedstorm on iOS and Android, this list will get updated accordingly.
Expired codesIf a code isn’t working, see if it’s listed below. If it is, the code has expired and can no longer be redeemed.
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How to redeem Disney Speedstorm codes?There are two ways to redeem these codes. You can use the in-game redeem code feature or Gameloft’s code redeem page.
Here are the steps to redeem Disney Speedstorm codes using the in-game feature.
- Launch the game.
- Click on the cog icon to open settings.
- Click on the Redeem Code tab.
- Type in the code and hit Search.
Alternatively, you can use the redeem code webpage. Once you’re on the page, type in your player ID for verification. On the next page, put in the code and hit redeem. If the code is active, you’ll receive the rewards instantly.
How To Get Disney Speedstorm Redeem Codes?All of the Disney Speedstorm codes so far have been released on Gameloft’s Twitter/X pages.
So, Gameloft’s Global Twitter page is a good space to check for new codes. And since Disney Speedstorm is a Gameloft Barcelona production, their Twitter page is also worth following. Lastly, you should also keep an eye on the official Disney Speedstorm Twitter page.
If you don’t want to follow all those pages, you can simply bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes. We update our articles every time a new code is released or an old one expires.
And that concludes our Disney Speedstorm redeem codes guide!
But while you're here, we have a dedicated redeem codes section where you can find a humongous collection of codes for your favourite games. Do check out the Sea of Conquest codes, Reverse 1999 codes, and Warpforge codes.Original article by Shah Zaib, updated by Shaun Walton.