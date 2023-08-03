Disney Speedstorm, the cart racing game full of childhood nostalgia, soft launches for select regions

Mobile gaming giant Gameloft has soft-launched its latest project within certain regions; a cart racing game entitled Disney Speedstorm. If the name wasn’t a giveaway, this is not only a classic cart racer, but also filled to the brim with characters from all over the Disney IP, ranging from the classics to modern-day chart-toppers alike, and offers up a fun new way to interact with all of your childhood favourites!

Disney Speedstorm is one that many have had their eyes on, mainly due to the fact that it offers up a way to enjoy a traditional racing game experience, alongside all the characters you grew up with. From Monster’s Inc. to Toy Story, Speedstorm is hoping to capture that ever-so-perfect nostalgia and mix it into an adrenaline-fueled racing experience that is sure to get your blood pumping.

Gameplay-wise, this is one that is pretty darn easy to pick up and play. You could pick pretty much any cart racer on the market and you’re likely to find many comparisons, but an easy one is the popular KartRider series. You’ll choose your character and their vehicle, and then you’ll simply race other opponents on a variety of different tracks.

As you may have guessed, those tracks are all also themed after Disney properties too! Essentially, this is a classic cart-racer that is wrapped up in a fantastic package, transporting you back into the easier years effortlessly when you grab your childhood favourite Disney character and throw them in whatever cart you please.

Despite all the child-friendly theming of the game, it is still a pretty high-octane experience that offers up some legitimately solid racing fundamentals, so if you aren’t a Disney fanatic, don’t let that dissuade you from giving it a try.

And if you do wish to give this one a go, you can currently download the game within Romania and Spain specifically at either of the links below! As time goes on we’re likely to see more regions added to this list, so stay tuned for more information on that front!