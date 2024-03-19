Disney Speedstorm - 6 tips for winning these wacky races
| Disney Speedstorm
- Learn some of the most important tips for winning races in Disney Speedstorm
- Practice makes perfect, limited-time events and more are your way to victory
- Find out what exactly makes this all-ages racer such a challenge
Disney Speedstorm pits you in high-octane races playing as - and against - your favourite Disney Characters. From Mulan to Sully and even Mickey Mouse, it seems like everyone’s taking to the track. Disney Speedstorm lets you race along tracks inspired by movies and settings featured in the broad Disney universe while collecting new racers to play as.
But say you want to take home as many victories as possible? How do you get around to doing that? Well, that’s what this guide is all about. We’re going to give you the top tips for how to take home as many wins as possible in the wacky races of Disney Speedstorm.
No magic bulletsDisney Speedstorm is a surprisingly complex game, probably because Disney is well aware they’ve fostered an all-ages fanbase. And like many racing games on Android and iOS, there’s no single magic bullet or exploit to win all the time. However, we are going to break down some of the best ways you can train, adapt and plan out your play for the best chance of winning.
We’ll reference them later in the guide, but check out our resources like Speedstorm gift code list to give you a head-start. Naturally, Reddit, other forums and the Disney Speedstorm wiki are also great resources to expand your abilities.
But without any more messing around, let's get into the tips.
1
Tip #1 - Pick your racer carefully
Like a lot of games nowadays, Disney Speedstorm isn’t content to have your characters be simple skins or cosmetics. Rather, each character in Disney Speedstorm has some sort of distinct ability or power. You can check out our Disney Speedstorm tier list to know which one to pick, but generally speaking, you should be especially wary that many racer’s skills will help not just you, but also your opponents. Mickey Mouse’s ability - Trailblazer - for example, will give your opponents a boost when they follow the trail you leave in your wake for a short time. Generally, we recommend picking a certain racer and sticking to them, anyone from the high tier on our list would work.
2
Tip #2 - Learn to drift
In virtually every racing game since the original Outrun, drifting is a key mechanic. So if you want to win, you’re going to have to learn how to do it. Fortunately, like I said, Disney Speedstorm is an all-ages game, so like in Mario Kart, drifting is a simple thing to do. Simply hold the drift button while turning left or right. But it’s also a lot more important since drifting actively fuels your turbo bar, and you get a brief speed boost while pulling out of a drift. Using the drift is virtually a must, given that it helps you get around corners faster and adjust the angle when you do so to pass other racers.
While learning how to do it is easy the main wrinkle is in knowing when to do it. Since certain corners need you to pass on the inside rather than the outside - simple physics meaning that you travel further on an outside corner - learning to time it and position yourself well is the main challenge here.
3
Tip #3 - Upgrade your racers
Given the fact that it’s a free game, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Disney Speedstorm includes upgrade mechanics. Fortunately, if you focus on one character at a time you should be able to get them up to a respectable level without necessarily spending any real cash. But, regardless of how you do it, you should keep them upgraded. Most single-player missions will include a ‘recommended level’ to give you some indication of what level your character should be. However, if you do want to level up your racers you’ll also need shards, these are a currency that will increase the Star Tier of your racers when you get enough of them and are required to increase their level-cap.
4
Tip #4 - Learn the tracks
Disney Speedstorm boasts dozens of tracks based on Disney franchises throughout the company’s almost hundred-year history. Fortunately, they don’t usually go into being obnoxiously complex, so some simple practice can help you learn them inside out. If you ever played WipeOut you’ll also know the performance of memorising where boost-pads are, in order to maximise your speed, and the same is true here.
This may seem obvious but despite being an all-ages title Disney Speedstorm has surprising complexity. Specifically, tracks aren’t static but have up to eight variations. Figuring these out can take a while but resources like the wiki have already recorded them for easy reference. You can also see all track variations - and play them out - via the free-play mode in multiplayer.
5
Tip #5 - Practice makes perfect
Yes, this is a bit of a cop-out, but as a general rule, you shouldn’t discount this. Apparently, people can get very competitive when it comes to Disney Speedstorm - but isn’t that true for any game? - so if you do want to have the fun of tournament play you’ll want to practice at least a bit. Generally speaking, mastering as many racers as possible, and understanding the quirks of each power-up and what they do are all good ways to prep for duking it out with other racers. Using free-play or playing with friends is always a good way to learn as well, and ensures you're prepared to race against others on the same level as you.
6
Tip #6 - Check out limited-time events
As with a lot of free-to-play games, limited-time events are your friend when it comes to accruing rewards quickly. Speedstorm is no exception and you can find limited-time events with special rewards. These rewards include upgrade materials and Seasonal Coins that can be spent on unlocking new racers or increasing their Star Tier, which is necessary for increasing their max level.