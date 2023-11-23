Disney Speedstorm - Racers tier list

It’s pretty much a fact that Disney boasts one of the widest rosters of characters and famous franchises, enjoyed by kids and adults alike. From Sleeping Beauty to Mulan and more, there are very few places and times that the Disney vault hasn’t touched upon. So it’s no surprise that they’re making their way to mobile again…although this time in a very different, high-octane way.

Disney Speedstorm is a kart racer that features characters from across the Disney vault, split into four current (and growing) “factions” or teams of racers. These include; Beauty and the Beast which features characters from the film, Hercules, Mulan, Mickey & Friends, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Jungle Book, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Walt Disney World, Lilo & Stitch, Aladdin and the upcoming faction from the movie Frozen.

Yes, it’s a quite stacked roster, and while many (if not all) of these films are aimed towards a younger audience, we know that more than a few readers probably have a hard time letting go (pun intended) of their enjoyment of the Disney classics, modern and otherwise. So we’re expecting quite a large, more skill-oriented and older audience that will have all the same questions that players for other, more hardcore titles may ask.

For example, what differences do the racers have between each other, and which are the best to use? Well, for differences, quite a lot actually, as it wouldn’t be a character-based roster if you didn’t have variables between them. So, in the spirit of our previous coverage of many other games, we’ve brought together a brief tier list ranking all the characters in Disney Speedstorm, from the beauties to the beasts and deciding just where they fall on a firm ranking.

Right out of the (Disney) vault

Racers have different stats, including Top Speed, Acceleration, Handling, Boost and Combat. However, for the sake of argument, we’re going to take into account their subjective performance in the game and aggregate against where they’ve placed elsewhere. It’s also worth noting that many players who prefer to play competitively have reportedly pursued a playstyle wherein they eschew upgrades or pit members (which are selectable upgrades that boost performance), so there’s a lot of debate about whether or not character difference matters for more casual play.

While Disney Speedstorm is yet to reach full mobile release worldwide, it’s still available on other platforms. So with this tier list, those who aren’t yet able to access the game for its upcoming full mobile release can still get to grips with the huge variety of iconic characters taking to the racing circuit.

So, without further ado let’s get into it, starting with…