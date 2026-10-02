Disney Speedstorm - Racers tier list

Updated on October 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.20.1 - Added: Miguel Rivera, Hector Rivera, Ernesto de la Cruz

It’s pretty much a fact that Disney boasts one of the widest rosters of characters and famous franchises, enjoyed by kids and adults alike. From Sleeping Beauty to Mulan and more, there are very few places and times that the Disney vault hasn’t touched upon. So it’s no surprise that they’re making their way to mobile again…although this time in a very different, high-octane way.

Disney Speedstorm is a kart racer that features characters from across the Disney world, split into four current (and growing) factions or teams of racers. These include: Beauty and the Beast, which features characters from the film; Hercules, Mulan, Mickey & Friends, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Jungle Book, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Walt Disney World, Lilo & Stitch, and Aladdin.

Yes, it’s quite a stacked roster, and while many (if not all) of these films are aimed towards a younger audience, we know that more than a few readers probably have a hard time letting go of their enjoyment of the Disney classics, modern and otherwise. So we’re expecting quite a large, more skill-oriented and older audience that will have all the same questions that players of other, more hardcore games may ask.

For example, what differences do the racers have between each other, and which are the best to use? Well, for differences, quite a lot actually, as it wouldn’t be a character-based roster if you didn’t have variables between them. So, in the spirit of our previous coverage of many other games, we’ve brought together a brief tier list ranking all the characters in Disney Speedstorm, from the beauties to the beasts and deciding just where they fall on a firm ranking.

Right out of the (Disney) vault

Racers have different stats, including Top Speed, Acceleration, Handling, Boost and Combat. However, for the sake of argument, we’re going to take into account their subjective performance and aggregate against where they’ve placed elsewhere. It’s also worth noting that many players who prefer to play competitively have reportedly pursued a playstyle wherein they eschew upgrades or pit members (which are selectable upgrades that boost performance), so there’s a lot of debate about whether or not character difference matters for more casual play.

So, with our Disney Speedstorm tier list, you can get to grips with the huge variety of iconic characters taking to the racing circuit.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, starting with…

Original article by Iwan Morris. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.