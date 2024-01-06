Disney Speedstorm gears up for global release as pre-registrations begin

A few months ago, Gameloft soft-launched their latest title, Disney Speedstorm. As its name suggests, it’s a classic cart racer that is filled with beloved characters from a variety of Disney franchises. From old-time iconic characters to the newer ones, pretty much everyone is featured in the game, offering a brand new way to interact with them.

While the soft launch was only a few countries, a global launch is imminent. Players should expect a release around the end of this month as pre-registrations have finally opened up. If you haven’t heard about the game before, Disney Speedstorm allows players to participate in high-octane combat racing with heroes from both Disney and Pixar’s worlds.

Tonnes of iconic characters will be featured, including Sulley, Beast, Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Baloo, and Captain Jack Sparrow. These characters aren’t just regular reskins with no effects as each one has a set of unique skills that will affect the outcome of the game. Players should choose their drivers based on their preferred playstyle.

In terms of gameplay, the game offers classic cart riding that makes use of multiple mechanics such as nitro boosts, precise drifts, and dynamic track environments. Players can choose to go solo and participate alone in races or take on their buddies in local and online multiplayer modes. Competition is maintained by allowing matches with other random players across the globe too.

The developers plan to update the game regularly with seasonal content. New characters from the franchises will be added regularly alongside special skills and new tracks. In addition, players can also expect regular drops of support crew characters, environments, customization options, and collectibles.

The current expected release date for Disney Speedstorm is January 30th, but don’t be surprised if it changes. Pre-register for the game by clicking on your preferred link below.