Disney Dreamlight Valley kicks off the holiday season proper with the Winter Ball update

Ball is life

Disney Dreamlight Valley warms the cold up with the new Winter Warmth Update

The iconic Disney princess, Cinderella, joins the cast of the Valley

Meanwhile, there's a new star path to unlock and quality-of-life features to enjoy

With Disney Dreamlight Valley and its vast cast of famous faces from cinematic history, there's always something new arriving in this Apple Arcade-exclusive life sim. And, given it's Christmas time, it shouldn't be surprising that Disney Dreamlight Valley's Winter Ball update offers a set of magical new additions for the holidays.

First, let's get the headlining addition out of the way. Cinderella, star of, well... Cinderella, is the newest Disney princess to enter the Valley. You'll be tasked to work alongside the Fairy Godmother to free Cinderella from her magical prison, and in return, she'll join the populace of the Valley.

Aside from becoming friends with one of the iconic Disney princesses, you'll also be able to make your way down the Winter Warmth Star Path. Packed with festive cosmetics, furnishings and even a Baby Pegasus to have as your very own pet! Perfect for adding into pictures with the new Dreamteam feature that lets you guild up with up to seven other players to share resources and interact.

Life could be a dream

Yes, Disney is an evil corporation. We all know this. But it's hard not to feel a tiny twinge of nostalgia in the cold black pit of your heart at all the magical stuff. And if you are planning to jump into Dreamlight Valley this winter, you'll find plenty to do, and have an easier time doing it too.

That's because this update also comes packed with fixes and quality-of-life features to warm the cockles of your heart. You'll now be able to pose any unlocked villager in your photos, as well as the new buyback feature coming alongside enhanced filtering and sorting options.

Meanwhile, if you want to try out other life sim options on mobile, we've (obviously) got our own hand-picked list. Check out our ranking of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for those that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the greatest pick in the genre.