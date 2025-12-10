Spin Tycoon hopes to make social slots strategic in new multiplatform release

Spin it to win it

Spin Tycoon is a new mixture of gambling mechanics and strategy gameplay

It looks to try and make the idea of a social casino palatable for players

You'll use slot machine mechanics to unlock troops, which you can use in traditional strategy gameplay

When it comes to strategy, I think it's safe to say nearly every depth has been plumbed. Historical, sci-fi, fantasy, and backyard warfare. But just when you think you've seen it all, something like Spin Tycoon comes along with something new, for better or for worse, for you prospective generals out there.

Spin Tycoon adds in what they call social-slot machine mechanics blended with strategy. The general idea is that you duke it out with other players in classic Clash of Clans style, manoeuvring your troops and raiding cities, all while accruing the resources necessary to dominate the map.

Now, on seeing the term 'social casino' crop up, I admit I was a bit sceptical. But it would seem Spin Tycoon might be going at this from the angle of 'slot mechanics are fun' rather than just 'gambling with more steps'. As each of the themed casinos actually offers its own distinct troops and tech trees, not just a different skin on the same mechanics.

At the same time, that kind of randomness could be a bit of a double-edged sword. While it sounds like a fun gimmick for unlocking new troops, it also leaves the all-important strategy more up to chance than clever planning.

But by that same token, that element of randomness could also come with the fringe benefit of encouraging more creative strategies. Lord knows I've optimised the fun out of many a strategy title over the years. So it might be that Spin Tycoon's mechanics manage to add in that extra bit of chance needed to keep you on your toes.

In any case, it'll have its work cut out for it either way. Because mobile is a big place for strategy of all stripes. Just take a gander at our list of the best strategy games for Android to see some of our picks!