Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces the original Greek demigod in A Hero's Journey update

Dive into the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley for a new adventure fit for a Greek hero

A Hero's Journey introduces none other than Hercules and his trainer, Phil the Satyr

Help out Herc and unlock a host of new heavenly cosmetics and furniture to decorate with

Who put the glad in gladiator? And if your answer is anything but Hercules, then we can't be pals. Fortunately, if you're unfamiliar, you can now meet Disney's own spin on the iconic Greek demigod himself with the debut of Hercules (and Phil) in their new update, A Hero's Journey!

We have covered this update more than a few times, but here's a brief refresher. You'll join the satyr Phil and travel through a new Realm Door to the Training Island, where you'll meet Herc himself and help drive out the mysterious darkness threatening the island. And perhaps along the way you'll get to prove your mettle as a true hero!

I get, I get the concept

Naturally, after wrapping all this up, both Phil and Hercules will take up residence in your Valley, bringing their own Friendship Quests and rewards. You'll also be able to embody your own inner divinity with the new Godly Glamor Star Path.

This new Star Path offers up a host of tantalising rewards with the latest in ancient Greek style, furniture and other goodies such as a Cloud Glider or your own personal Pink Baby Pegasus companion! You can even get Hercules' Divine Glow and really live like a god with the Olympian Cloud Mansion house style.

Besides all these new additions, there's plenty of other reasons to check in on Disney Dreamlight Valley! The Dreamlight Parks Fest returns from June 10th to the 30th, while from July 15th to 28th, the new Picture Pursuit challenge offers exciting side-quests and equally tantalising rewards.

If you fancy more calming, cosy adventures, then you might be surprised to learn that mobile is chock-a-block with options. Check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to find out which we think stands shoulder-to-shoulder with an icon of the genre!