Disney Dreamlight Valley announces launch date of A Hero's Journey featuring Hercules

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced the date for A Hero's Journey

Arriving next month, it introduces none other than Hercules

Explore the training island and pass the tests to prove yourself a true hero

Alongside hits like Atlantis and Treasure Planet, Disney's Hercules sits neatly in the 'underrated' pile of animated classics. Yes, believe it or not, this was once considered one of the less successful films. But if Disney Dreamlight Valley's upcoming A Hero's Journey update is any indication, Herc is finally getting his flowers.

Originally teased a few weeks ago, A Hero's Journey is now officially set to release on June 3rd and will feature not just Hercules himself but also his mentor, the satyr Phil (no word on whether they got Danny Devito to reprise his role).

The update will see Phil leading you to a shadow-shrouded training island, where you'll need to pass the many tests necessary to prove yourself a true hero. And of course, along the way, you'll get to meet up with Herc and help him out with pushing back the evil forces threatening the island.

What is this, a mosaic?

Right now, details are a little bit scarce on what exactly will be included in this update. But DDV's social media is set to slowly unveil new content, such as the latest Star Path and other goodies launching as part of A Hero's Journey.

For my money, it's probably one of the most distinct and interesting updates that Disney Dreamlight Valley has had yet. I was never a big Disney kid, but having watched Hercules in my adult years, it's one that definitely holds up with a good mix of action, comedy and heartwarming moments. So hopefully this reintroduces it to younger fans, too.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of those great releases only available on Apple Arcade. But how do you stay ahead of these kinds of new launches? Well, by checking in on our list of the best mobile games in soft launch, of course! Where you can check out the best upcoming releases before they're even fully available.