Disney Dreamlight Valley welcomes Mulan in The Lucky Dragon update

The wait is finally over as Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Lucky Dragon update has just been released. The latest patch dials back the clock as you’ll be visiting the 1998 classic, Mulan, alongside a slew of other content. Plus, the adorable adventure sim is also celebrating the release of Inside Out 2, so get ready for loads of emotion-themed activities and rewards as well.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest update takes you to the Mulan Realm, which involves you heading to a training camp run by Mushu. You must step into the shoes of a recruit and train yourself to become stronger. You will also lend a hand by clearing up stuff and helping build new homes for all the inhabitants of this camp.

Each villager carries a distinctive questline for you to follow, all of which will take you on novel adventures. Mushu is extremely eager to set up his Dragon Temple and you’ll have to do that at the earliest so that he can kick off his Guardian business. Mulan’s priorities lie in the evident lack of tea, for which she is setting up a Tea Stall where you can get your hands on multiple new recipe ingredients.

Mulan’s arrival also marks the addition of new items and accessories inspired by the movie. Enjoy the beauty of magnolias in the new Star Path which features customisations like a Hanfu set, Plum Blossom Makeup, and new hairstyles. There’s a bunch of Mulan-themed crafting items including an interactable Gong as well.

Simultaneously, you can also take part in the Memory Mania event, inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. The event will remain live until July 17th and is a great way to get your hands on exclusive critters and other rewards. All you need to do is look for Riley’s items to spawn Core Memory Shards all over the valley.

Visit Disney Dreamlight Valley’s official website for more information.