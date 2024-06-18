Disney Dreamlight Valley to welcome Mulan and her firey sidekick Mushu

A short video showcasing upcoming content will release each day leading up to the launch

Mulan is coming to Dreamlight Valley

The Lucky Dragon update introduces a new realm

Mushu and Mulan will both feature new questlines

If you're a fan of the classic 1998 Disney classic Mulan you are in luck. Mulan and her lovable sidekick Mushu are heading over to Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of The Lucky Dragon update. The new update will launch on June 26 for Apple Arcade, PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

As is typical with new arrivals to the valley, both Mulan and Mushu will offer you brand new quests to complete. Gameloft promises that Mulan's questline beautifully showcases the character's unwavering determination and vibrant spirit.

From now until the launch of The Lucky Dragon update, the developer will release a short video on the game’s official social media channels every day, offering a sneak peek at the upcoming content. The first of these videos showcases the new characters, while others will reveal a new Realm and Star Path, among other content.

Summer sales are currently ongoing, allowing you to snag the base and gold versions of this magical adventure title at a discount on the Nintendo eShop and the Epic Games Store. Further, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be on sale on Steam the Mac App Store and the PlayStation Store later this summer.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an adorable adventure sim game in which you must restore the once harmonious valley to its former glory. You’ll fish, farm, mine, and cook as you complete quests and befriend various Disney characters. Visit the various home Realms of characters such as Moana, Simba and Mike Wazowski and convince them to join you in the valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for free on iOS with an Apple Arcade subscription. To learn more about the game and keep up with all the latest news visit its official website or follow it on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.