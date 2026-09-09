Disney Dreamlight Valley's Keepsake Sea lets you take to the sea on a ship or become a mermaid

Disney Dreamlight Valley's game-changing update, the Keepsake Sea, has been announced

It introduces not just the ability to transform into a mermaid, but a full undersea customisation system

Build underwater, meet new characters like Milo, Megara and Jack Sparrow!

When I was at Gamescom last month, one of the more interesting meetings I had was with the folks at Gameloft. I got the chance to try the upcoming Bluey's Happy Snaps (sadly, console exclusive for now) but also to dive into Disney Dreamlight Valley's The Keepsake Sea update, literally!

Yes, if you hadn't guessed from the headline, The Keepsake Sea is the next major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It sees the introduction of mermaid transformations, but not just that! I got the chance to demo their truly extensive customisation system, which allows you to design your own mermaid with custom tails, outfits, colour schemes and more.

Less like code, more guidelines

Of course, that's not all that's being added in this update. Alongside the ability to transform into a mermaid and dive beneath the waves, courtesy of Ursula, you'll also be able to build beneath the water for the first time ever, with a brand new area to construct in. A full showcase takes place October 21st, showing off how all this, and other new systems, will work.

Meanwhile, even your landbound pals can accompany you courtesy of miniature submarines. And fitting the nautical theme, intrepid archaeologist Milo from Atlantis: The Lost Empire will be arriving in the Valley alongside Hercules' Megara!

But he's not the only one, as The Keepsake Sea lets you get your sea legs by sailing your own personal ship! And it wouldn't be a sea-themed Disney update without the debut of none other than Captain Jack Sparrow.

All of that barely scratches the surface of what even I was quick to register as a truly game-changing suite of additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley. So check it out on Apple Arcade as the update launches in November this year!

While Disney Dreamlight Valley is definitely the ideal life sim for fans of the mouse, it's far from the only option out there. Why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for some other options?