Gamescom 2026’s record-setting convention was the biggest yet for mobile

Check out some of the best pics from the show floor

Gamescom 2026 was perhaps the biggest for mobile thus far

Major mobile makers and franchises took up a large portion of the show floor

But my personal pick was for Sea of Remnant's enormously impressive booth and statue

For many visitors, Gamescom 2026 was one of the best conventions of recent years. And the numbers seem to bear that out, as this year marked record-breaking attendance for the event. But it’s not just raw numbers that Gamescom 2026 stood out; this was also one of the best years for mobile gaming so far. Below are some of the snaps I took on the show floor, and some of the major games being represented for mobile!

With over 6,000 attendees heading into Gamescom this year, each floor was chock-a-block with people. And even just in the business area alone, where most of our hands-ons and interviews usually take place, mobile had a tremendous showing from companies ranging from Gameloft to Tencent, MiHoYo and more. But it was on the consumer show floor that things were really grandiose... so take a look!

Arknights: Endfield

It shouldn’t be surprising that Hypergryph’s big entry into the 3D ARPG genre took up a large space on the show floor. And it showed off some of the bizarre-looking creatures that can be encountered on Talos-II in their full glory. You can't necessarily see it in the pictures, but these were some absolutely massive statues.

Sea of Remnants

Arguably the most impressive booth in the consumer halls (at least in terms of mobile) was Sea of Remnants. Offering a snapshot of the upcoming pirate-themed RPG from Joker Studio and NetEase, the installation was dominated by an enormous statue of a mermaid in the game’s distinctive art style.

This was easily my personal pick for favourite installation, if only because of how impressive (and aesthetically pleasing) the statue in question was. It also really showed off how good the puppet style character looks in the third dimension.

Huawei AppGallery

While it doesn't seem to have reached the same level of recognition as outlets such as Google Play or the iOS App Store, Huawei was not absent from the show and had their own grandiose booth. If you look closely, you might even recognise some familiar characters up on that banner!

Tencent

Again, it's not surprising that Tencent, of all people, was eagerly on show here. While their booth was not specific to mobile, it did show off some of their exciting multiplatform releases, and elsewhere in the business area they were also out in force showing off upcoming games such as Honor of Kings: World (more on that later).

Google Play (Not Pictured)

Sadly, the only booth I encountered which I realised (after the fact) I hadn't gotten a picture of was the Google Play castle! I say that because their expansive footprint on the show floor was indeed made to look like a castle. It was very similar to, if not the same as, the setup at Gamescom LatAm earlier in the year, suggesting that might have been a bit of a dry run.

Overall, if it wasn't clear enough from the pictures (all of which were taken on the consumer side of the show floor) this Gamescom was perhaps one of the biggest yet for mobile. Stood alongside other major franchises, mobile and multiplatform releases really got a huge highlight at this event.

And if you want to check out some of my other coverage (so far), then why not see my hands-on for games such as Silver Palace, Honkai: Nexus Anima and Petit Planet to find out my thoughts on these upcoming releases?