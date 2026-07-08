Disney Dreamlight Valley sees the arrival of Winnie the Pooh in its first adventure pack

Winnie the Pooh is the latest fan-favourite character to join Disney Dreamlight Valley

And he's joined by both Eeyore and Piglet!

You'll even be able to explore a new biome inspired by the Hundred Acre Wood in this new update

Disney Dreamlight Valley is once more headed into the venerable Disney vaults to bring more of their iconic characters to mobile. And in this case, it's everyone's favourite yellow, honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh, as part of Dreamlight Valley's first-ever adventure pack, Honeyglow Woods!

Naturally, the biggest names joining the valley here are none other than Winnie the Pooh himself, Piglet and Eeyore. You'll be able to build your friendship with these loveable fan-favourites and unlock exclusive rewards via a new series of quests! But of course, Winnie the Pooh wouldn't be complete without the Hundred Acre Wood...

Acres and acres

As you might expect, the titular Honeyglow Woods debuts as a brand-new biome, letting you journey into a little slice of the Hundred Acre Woods through a magical gateway. It offers plenty of locations to explore, alongside serving as the backdrop for all the events taking place in this newest update.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled for a host of new and exciting side activities. Well, I say exciting, but activities such as beekeeping, playing pooh sticks, and a variety of new crafting options are probably more likely to be relaxing than pulse-pounding.

While you can say what you like about Disney's rendition of Winnie the Pooh being what comes to people's minds rather than the original, they certainly seem to have done him justice in Dreamlight Valley. Here's hoping that we'll see even more beloved characters make their way to the Valley in the future!

In the meantime, if cosiness and calmness are your thing, then you might be surprised to learn that mobile delivers, and then some. Don't believe me? Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to find some of our favourite picks that you can play right now!