I Want to Play the Villain! gets totally free standalone preview with Villain! for mobile

Villain! is a standalone demo of upcoming theatrical puzzler I Want to Play the Villain!

Play through the entire first chapter, and all eighteen challenges, totally free

I Want to Play the Villain! is slated for an early 2027 release

One of the more interesting games we covered recently was I Want to Play the Villain, a theatre-themed puzzler that tasks you with placing actors in roles and partnerships to ensure they perform at their best. Now, you can get a free sample of what to expect with the standalone spin-off, Villain!

Available on iOS and Android, Villain! serves as a sort of extended demo of the main experience. In it, you'll have access to all 18 challenges from chapter one of I Want to Play the Villain, tasking you with switching up roles, costumes and even the story to suit the whims of your cast.

Theatre is murder

I Want to Play the Villain is already an interesting concept, so the idea of a feature-rich demo that's entirely free-to-play is, naturally, a welcome one. I do find it particularly interesting that developer Triomatica Games has given this demo its own name to distinguish it from the main experience.

As for what to expect? Well, as mentioned, this is essentially the entire first chapter, and sees you moving your characters around the theatre, tweaking the script and their costumes. When all actors are satisfied, with a green smiley icon, you've completed the challenge!

With I Want to Play the Villain set to release in full next year, it's well worth checking out Villain! and seeing for yourself whether or not this intriguing theatrical-themed puzzler is something you'll want to save your pennies for in the New Year.

In the meantime, if Villain! gives you a taste for themed logic puzzles, then you're in luck because mobile is chock-a-block with them. Why not dig into our list of the best puzzle games on Android to find some of our favourite picks you can play right now?