Disney Dreamlight Valley: Tekka Maki recipe and where to find ingredients

Gameloft’s newly released life-simulation game Disney Dreamlight Valley challenges players to reclaim the titular dreamlight valley from the magical Vile Thorns, growing the various biomes and the homes of both themselves and the famous Disney characters they meet along the way in order to customise, build, harvest and craft. Think of it like Animal Crossing meets Kingdom Hearts - and it’s out now on mobile, exclusively for Apple Arcade!

Like many games of its kind, Dreamlight Valley offers players a number of cosy ways to pass the time. You can farm, fish or customise your player avatar and house to your liking. But one way to pass the time is to cook! By gathering ingredients and bringing them together, you can create any number of tasty dishes to complete quests or feed your character to keep their energy - needed for any number of tasks both big and small - up during a busy day.

One popular recipe that some players are having trouble with is the Tekka Maki recipe. We previously covered one derivative of it, the generic Sushi rolls. However, Tekka Maki - like its real-life counterpart - requires more specific ingredients in order to get the most energy and sale value out of it.

Before you begin making Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki recipe

Rice

Seaweed

Soya

Tuna

As we’ve noted before in our recipe coverage, you’ll need a couple of prerequisites for making this recipe. Naturally, you’ll need a Cooking Station and access to the fishing minigame - if you’re looking for a way to up your catch, then using the the Moana’s Boat stall that you can unlock after reaching level 2 friendship with her will provide free fish without needing to play the minigame.

In this case, as we noted before, you’ll need to grow or harvest the other ingredients. Rice seed can be acquired from Goofy’s Stall (Glade of Trust) and needs to be grown, and then harvested. Seaweed meanwhile is acquired via fishing so you’re more than likely to come across some while harvesting for the Tuna. Finally, Soya is acquired once more from Goofy’s Stall (Sunlit Plateau). Many of these ingredients are used for other crafting recipes, edible and not, so having them on hand is useful.

With all these ingredients collected, you should be good to go ahead and make the Tekka Maki. Once you've made this recipe the first time, you'll also have it saved in your journal, meaning you'll be able to create it once more without looking up the ingredients! As stated, these dishes can be useful not only for keeping your energy up but also for completing certain quests - we won't spoil which, but keep an eye out!

