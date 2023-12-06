Top 3 Rush Royale Decks you can build at the moment

Portal Keeper

Dryad

Priestess

Engineer

Chemist

This deck is focused towards mid to late-game players who have accrued several rarer decks/units. That means you’ll be unlikely to acquire these any time soon. However, think of this as an example instead. By looking at this deck you can begin to understand what problems and challenges you’ll face at higher levels.

As we can see, although there are some much higher rarity cards (the Portal Keeper & Dryad), the viability of lower-rarity cards like the Priestess and Engineer are still prominent in the late game. This is because these cards provide additional utilities that are not replaced by other cards. We can also see how a card like the Engineer would synergise with the Chemist - which increases the damage taken by cards it attacks.

The Dryad meanwhile offers the ability to further increase the merge rank of the unit that it merges with. This can help ensure that you quickly ramp up your Dryads to get extra use out of them for high-level play. By doing so you can also ensure that you need to merge less and consequently spend less mana on summoning new units.

The Portal Keeper has probably the most interesting ability, which allows him to swap places with another unit at the cost of becoming inactive. You’ll note that given units like the Engineer require a good placement to make the most of their bonus - gaining damage based on proximity to units of the same kind - being able to swap places with other units can be extremely powerful in the right circumstances.

These are the Rush Royale decks that will suit any player, whether you're a beginner trying to learn the basics or an advanced player. For new players, we have created a guide to Rush Royale, that should teach you all about the winning strategies.