Top 3 Rush Royale Decks you can build at the moment
My.Games’ Rush Royale is an innovative game combining merge mechanics and tower defence, challenging players to build a deck of units to fight off monsters, sending them against their opponent to overwhelm them. But, as with any strategy game, figuring out the best deck to build can be confusing. So here’s where we come in! This article will give you the rundown on some of the best Rush Royale decks you can build, why they’re so good and how you can make them for yourself.
In Rush Royale, each card has unique attributes, damage and special abilities. You’ll start off with a roster of mages and archers, as well as the poisoner, offering clear, straight and overtime damage. However, pretty soon you’ll want to look at diversifying your deck, especially focusing on increasing your damage and utility.
The following article collects our personal top 3 Rush Royale decks, beginning with a starter deck that every player should look towards to get them through the early game. These are mainly aimed towards PVP play.
1
Deck #1 - Beginners Deck
- Priestess
- Reaper
- Archer
- Lightning Mage
- Cold Mage
Now, you may notice we got quite lucky with our rolls, and this is our personal pick regarding early gameplay. The Priestess is a powerful card, as each time they’re merged they produce additional mana - making up for somewhat lacklustre damage - they’re basically your mana farm. Mana is extremely important as it allows for additional unit summons and upgrades, since the unit summoned is random, you’ll always want a little bit on-tap in order to diversify your forces for a merge.
- Get some freebies by using promo codes for Rush Royale
The Reaper can help to dispatch higher-tier enemies with their chance of instantly killing any monster. Meanwhile, the Archer functions well as a simple and effective unit. The Lightning Mage’s ability to chain their attacks to hit multiple enemies and the Cold Mage slowing them down ensures you’ve got a good balance of damage and utility from your forces.
2
Deck #2 - Intermediate
- Priestess
- Reaper
- Engineer
- Lightning Mage
- Hunter
While the beginner's deck is good for dealing with other, lower-level players we found that as you begin moving forward and fighting people with more advanced decks the damage simply isn’t what it needs to be. So, while we recommend keeping a hold of the priestess and reaper for their special abilities, when or if you unlock the Hunter and Engineer, subbing them in is an important step towards increasing the viability of your build.
The Engineer provides faster fire than the Archer, and they have a special ability that increases their damage for the number of engineers in contact with them. Meanwhile, the Hunter deals increased damage with their first shot on a unit, hopefully helping to dispatch lower-tier units with much less fuss.
While dumping the ice mage may seem like a strange choice given his early utility, we found that as you level the slow effect doesn’t come in as much. When you are able to get his card to level 9 and begin unlocking talents it may well be worth looking back on this unit, however.
3
Deck #3 - Advanced
- Portal Keeper
- Dryad
- Priestess
- Engineer
- Chemist
This deck is focused towards mid to late-game players who have accrued several rarer decks/units. That means you’ll be unlikely to acquire these any time soon. However, think of this as an example instead. By looking at this deck you can begin to understand what problems and challenges you’ll face at higher levels.
As we can see, although there are some much higher rarity cards (the Portal Keeper & Dryad), the viability of lower-rarity cards like the Priestess and Engineer are still prominent in the late game. This is because these cards provide additional utilities that are not replaced by other cards. We can also see how a card like the Engineer would synergise with the Chemist - which increases the damage taken by cards it attacks.
The Dryad meanwhile offers the ability to further increase the merge rank of the unit that it merges with. This can help ensure that you quickly ramp up your Dryads to get extra use out of them for high-level play. By doing so you can also ensure that you need to merge less and consequently spend less mana on summoning new units.
The Portal Keeper has probably the most interesting ability, which allows him to swap places with another unit at the cost of becoming inactive. You’ll note that given units like the Engineer require a good placement to make the most of their bonus - gaining damage based on proximity to units of the same kind - being able to swap places with other units can be extremely powerful in the right circumstances.
These are the Rush Royale decks that will suit any player, whether you're a beginner trying to learn the basics or an advanced player. For new players, we have created a guide to Rush Royale, that should teach you all about the winning strategies.