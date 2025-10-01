Disney Dreamlight Valley takes you back to the Beast's Castle in new free update

That's a lot of castles

Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest update sees you Return to the Beast's Castle

Help Lumiere and Cogsworth solve mysteries before they join the Valley as new residents

Experience a whole host of exciting new Halloween-themed content

If there's one thing synonymous with Disney other than princesses, it's castles. So it's no surprise that they're so central to the fun of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Be that living in them, or as is the case with the latest free update, exploring them! And you'll be visiting one of the most iconic as you Return to Beast's Castle.

As you might expect, this update sees you (re)visiting the castle of Beast from Beauty & the Beast. You'll help out Lumiere and Cogsworth in unravelling new mysteries lurking within the walls of the castle. Once you've helped solve them, you can then welcome the two in as the newest residents of the Valley.

Of course, that's only the start. Because, since we're in October, it wouldn't be the spookiest month of the year without new Halloween-themed content. And the Witchful Thinking Star Path offers just that with new clothing, furniture and decorative items themed around wonderful witchery.

Spine-chilling fun

That's still not everything, because there's also a brand new Dream Bundle with Once Upon a Dance. That sees Belle and Beast debut brand-new regal outfits and exclusive interactions for when they meet in the Valley.

The premium shop is also getting further additions for those with cash to burn. There's the Halloween-themed Witchy Kitty and the very first Dream Castle skin with the Halloween Castle!

And that's without mentioning the return of the Trick or Treat event from the 15th to the 31st or the new Haunting Floating Festival from the 22nd to November 11th!

If you're planning on hopping into Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll likely be playing on Apple Arcade, where it's exclusively available for mobile. But you'd hardly be surprised to know there are still Disney Dreamlight Valley promo codes you'll want to check on for a free boost, too!