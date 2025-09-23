Disney Dreamlight Valley returns to the Beast's castle in coming update next month

Be our guest

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new update arriving this October

Journey back to the Beast's abode in Return to the Beast's Castle

Then, take on a suite of new Halloween-themed spooky events!

Disney is a company with a history stretching back decades. So it's no surprise Disney Dreamlight Valley has a wealth of properties to choose from. Now, you'll be making a return to the castle of the iconic Beast in the upcoming Return to Beast's Castle update coming on October 1st.

The update sees you making a return to the Beast's gothic home, where you'll join Lumiere and Cogsworth from the hit film in solving mysterious happenings. Solve the mysteries, and once you do, you'll be able to bring the two along with you as the Valley's newest residents. But there's even more trouble at Tiana's Palace, and you'll need their help to deal with it, too.

The theme of the update is continued with a brand-new Dream Bundle called Once Upon a Dance. It'll offer new Dream Styles for Belle and the Beast, with further interactions for the two when they meet in the valley. And since Halloween is coming soon, there's a major update with the addition of the Witchy Kitty and the first-ever skin for the Dream Castle, the Halloween Castle, to the shop.

Spooktacular

The spookiness doesn't stop there, as once you've finished up with Lumiere and Cogsworth, you can dive into the new Witchful Thinking Star Path. Explore a world of mystical goings-on with spellbinding furniture, frightful outfits and plenty of bone-chilling decorations. That's alongside the returning Trick or Treat event from October 15th to the 31st!

And finally, keep your eyes peeled for the Haunting Floating Festivals kicking off on October 22nd. You'll have until November 11th to solve the many puzzles of a mysterious new flying island!

In the meantime, be sure to dig into our list of Disney Dreamlight Valley codes to nab yourself a free boost ahead of all these doubtlessly very involved events!