Dislyte tips and tricks - A beginner's guide

With the help of our Dislyte tips, your starting game will be a breeze

Since I've been playing it for a while, I decided to make a complete beginner's guide for Dislyte. These fundamental Dislyte tips will help you get started and give you an idea of what to expect. We'll start off with some pretty basic tips, and move up to some more advanced ones, including how to quickly level up by farming specific stages, and how to form a pretty good team with whichever Dislyte heroes you have.

If you're an avid fan of mobile role-playing games, chances are you've already heard a thing or two about Dislyte, the latest Lilith Games creation. This stunning beat-driven RPG is both beautiful and immersive in terms of gameplay and has just the right amount of strategy and challenge.

Overall, I'll be focusing on giving you the best chances at the game from a free-to-play perspective, since that's the best way to experience the game and the challenges that arise with hitting specific power walls.

Since I have not charged a dime in the game (because there was simply no need for me to), this guide should help you understand why, and what you can do to improve as a f2p player.

So without further ado, let's dive into our Dislyte tips for beginners!