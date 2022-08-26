Dislyte's Artifact Card event goes live alongside a new music video featuring Gaius' backstory

Lilith Games is changing things up with the first event community event for its popular anime-styled mobile RPG Dislyte. It is called the Artifact Card Event and it tasks players with finding relics based on the four mythologies for unique and rare rewards. The event is live now and will be available until the end of September.

In the Artifact Card Event on Dislyte, players must collect weapons that belong to the Greek, Chinese, Norse, and Egyptian mythologies that form the core of the game. These weapons can then be exchanged in the shop for a variety of rewards that should not be missed. Players won't directly be looking for weapons but instead, will collect Artifact Cards that must be traded in for the prizes.

These Artifact cards can be earnt via numerous ways like performing summons, completing event tasks, and just logging in regularly. All this increases the rate of receiving these cards. The faster they are collected, the earlier the rewards can be unlocked. There are some real-world goodies to fight for as well, as a few lucky winners may just get their hands on an iPhone 13 Pro Max or even a pair of the amazing AirPods Pro.

To start the event, players must visit the event’s official website, where they must scan a QR code on their phones, which will lead them to the event page. Here, all they need to do is log in with their UID and enter a verification code. That’s all! From there on, it’s just collecting cards and gathering rewards.

To go along with this hunt, Lilith Games is launching a brand new music video as well, based on the Dislyte’s newest hero – Gaius. Blessed with the power of the Almighty Zeus, Gaius is an extremely powerful Esper, who is equally broken. Read more about his life in this article and be sure to watch the music video embedded above.

Start hunting for the artifacts by downloading Dislyte now for free.