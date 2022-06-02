Diablo Immortal teams up with Backbone to offer players a free Adventurer's Pack

The long-anticipated mobile RPG, Diablo Immortal, is finally available for iOS and Android, promising players an unforgettable AAA experience in the palm of their hands. To celebrate the launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Backbone to provide players using the Backbone One controller with a free Adventurer's Pack Premium, which contains plenty of goodies to help kickstart players' journeys.

The gift is available for any Backbone+ subscriber or for anyone who has purchased a Backbone One within the last year. To grab your free goodies, all you have to do is open the Backbone and head to the Diablo Immortal tile. From there, you can redeem the Adventurer's Pack. The unlock itself will offer players several items that should prove useful when starting their journey in Diablo Immortal.

Specifically, it includes the following:

10x Relic Key – These will unlock chests in Aspirant Grounds to get Culling Stones.

100x Culling Stones – Materials that allow you to upgrade Relics in the Legacy of Horadrim Shrine.

5x Reforge Stone – Use to reroll the random bonuses your equipment provides, except for Legendary and Set gear.

2x Specialized Reforge Stones – Similar to Reforge Stones, but with extra bonuses from the same family group of attributes.

5x Gem Power – Material for upgrading Legendary Gems.

Diablo Immortal is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Meanwhile, if you're interested in grabbing yourself a Backbone controller to play Diablo Immortal, you can pick one up from the official website for $99.99 or from other popular retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy and Gamestop.